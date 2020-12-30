Wauseon Man Sentenced In Connection With Turnpike Police Chase

A Wauseon man was sentenced on December 28, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Ryan Nofziger, 44, of 840 W. Elm St., Apt. 601, previously pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. He failed to stop his vehicle when officer engaged their lights and sirens, and he was operating his vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Nofziger to 3 years of community control and ordered him to stay out of bars/”taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. curfew, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and any recommended aftercare, successfully complete treatment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, and any recommended aftercare, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, and serve 9 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served .

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Nofziger spending 30 months in prison for Failure to Comply, and 3 days in CCNO for OVI.