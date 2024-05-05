Wauseon Overcomes Early Deficit To Knock Off Edon, 5-3

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNONLEAGUE BASEBALL … Wauseon shortstop Mason Thomas throws to first after scooping up a grounder. VIEW 144 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Wauseon 5 Edon 3

WAUSEON – Three runs in second inning tied the game and two runs in the third gave Wauseon the lead as they went on to a 5-3 win with the help of a complete game by Cooper Balser.

Thad Reckner singled with two RBIs for the Indians and Mason Thomas added a double.

EDON ...