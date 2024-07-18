Edgerton Police Department Works To Further Community Engagement

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Edgerton Police Department is committed to enhancing community engagement and transparency, as indicated by their recent efforts and initiatives.

Despite facing staffing challenges and fluctuating service call numbers, the department remains dedicated to serving and protecting the local community.

According to Chief Ken Jacob, service call numbers for the current year closely resemble those of the previous year.

This pattern is attributed to seasonal fluctuations, with warmer weather contributing ...