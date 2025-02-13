Wauseon Public Library Joins Hurricane Helene Relief Effort

PRESS RELEASE – The Wauseon Public Library has joined in with the efforts started by Premier Esthetics of Northwest Ohio, Red Rambler and Cherokee Valley Transport to donate over 300 books to those affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

The donation drive has been collecting everything from bottled water to clothing and other necessary supplies to take in a 53-foot semi-trailer to the victims of the terrible storm, many of whom have been enduring freezing temperatures and wildfires.

The library is happy to have participated in this wonderful donation drive and would like to thank everyone involved for all their efforts!