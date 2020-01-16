Wauseon Senior Jarrett Bischoff Earns Career Win Number 100

100 WINS … After having his junior season cut short due to injury, reaching 100 career wins is a little extra special for Wauseon senior wrestler Jarrett Bischoff. Wrestling at 182lbs last Saturday night in a dual match against Toledo St. John’s, Bischoff hit the milestone with a pin at the 2:25 mark of his match. “Super proud of him and that accomplishment after coming off a season ending injury last year”, commented Wauseon Head Coach Mike Ritter.

