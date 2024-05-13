Wauseon Swimmer Xander Ankney Signs With Indiana Wesleyan University

By: Nate Calvin

WAUSEON – Wauseon’s Xander Ankney has committed to continue his swimming career and further his education at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana.

“I chose the school because it is small and Christian focused”, began Ankney. I did not consider signing with any other schools. Indiana Wesleyan was definitely my number one choice.”

“The recruiting process was not that bad. It just involved several phone calls and several emails.”

Ankney, who will be studying civil or mechanical engineering, maintains a 4.0 GPA, was an honorable mention cross country runner his junior year, and was a four-time state swimming qualifier.

“I am thankful for all of the support from my parents, family, coaches, and everyone that has helped me reach this level as a student-athlete”, Ankney said in closing.