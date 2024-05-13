Evergreen’s Eli Keifer To Continue Hoops Career At Trine University

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

METAMORA – Evergreen senior guard Eli Keifer has signed a national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Trine University, the 2024 Division III national champion and coached by Evergreen graduate Brooks Miller.

“The schooling and campus are incredible, and I have friends going”, commented Keifer when talking about why he chose Trine.

Keifer, who will be studying Exercise Science, was 1st team All-League and All-District two times, All-Ohio honorable mention twice along with being named Academic All-Ohio and is ranked third in the Evergreen Class of 2024.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, my supportive parents, and all my teammates that allowed me to be the best I could possibly be.”