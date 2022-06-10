Wauseon Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Criminal Trespass

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 10, 2022

A Wauseon, Ohio woman was sentenced on June 10, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

  • Stacey Maness, 36, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass. She did knowingly enter or remain on land or premises of another.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Maness to 1 year of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, complete a dual diagnosis by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommendations, have no contact with the victim or their family, not to enter Homecoming Park or Indian Hill Trail, and serve 12 days in CCNO, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Maness spending 30 days in CCNO.

 

