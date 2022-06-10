St. Paul’s United Methodist Church In Montpelier Holding Chicken Barbecue

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 10, 2022

Hungry for barbecued chicken and homemade ice cream? A chicken barbecue dinner, carryout only, will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 402 Broad St., Montpelier, Friday, June 17th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with public invited.

Tickets are on sale now at $10.00 per meal, available by calling the church office 419-485-3519, or purchase when meal is picked up.

Menu includes Port-A-Pit ½ chicken, potato salad, baked beans, roll and cookies. The event is co-sponsored by the United Methodist Women and United Methodist Men, who will also offer Homemade Ice Cream for sale. Pickup will be at the church’s south parking lot.

Shown welcoming everyone to the event are, from left to right, Ric Echler, Cindy Clark, Jan Beatty, Jan Kline, Dail Fritsch, and Armeda Sawmiller. Proceeds will be used for local ministries.

 

