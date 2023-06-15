Wauseon Woman Who Stole Money From Fundraiser Sentenced For Grand Theft

A Wauseon, Ohio woman was sentenced on June 14, 2023, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Becky J. Rhodes, age 43, was convicted of Grand Theft. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Ms. Rhodes obtained or exerted control over property or services beyond the scope of the express or implied consent.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Ms. Rhodes to three years of community control and ordered her to serve 45 days in jail. Mrs. Rhodes must consent to suspicionless searches, pay restitution of $31,203.45 and prosecution costs.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Rhodes spending 6 to 12 months in ORDC.