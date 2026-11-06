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Wauseon’s First Christian Church Holds 148th Chicken Pie Supper

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First Christian Church in Wauseon continued a longtime tradition on Nov. 4, 2026, holding its 148th Chicken Pie Supper to support the church’s women’s mission work.

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