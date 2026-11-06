Ralph B. Brigham (1959 – 2026)

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(Attended Millcreek-West Unity Schools)

Ralph Bradley Brigham, 67, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away on June 7, 2026, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Ralph was born on Jan. 30, 1959, in Montpelier to the late Howard and Lorice Brigham. He attended Millcreek-West Unity School, where he completed grades K-12, and went on to earn a degree in computer science from the University of South Florida.

Ralph dedicated much of his professional career to the University of Florida, where he worked from 1986 until his retirement in 2022.

Many of those who knew Ralph in Ohio will remember him from Letts Skate Roller Rink in Montpelier, where he worked and spent many years skating. Those were special years and memories that remained a part of his life.

Ralph and his wife, Wendy, enjoyed traveling together and taking cruises to explore different places. He also had a lifelong love of motorcycles, particularly his Harleys, and enjoyed taking weekly rides to discover somewhere new. At home, Ralph enjoyed the companionship of his four beloved cats.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Brigham; his brother, Randy Brigham (Ranae), of Texas; nieces Toni (Mark) Cronk, Jessica Brigham and Amanda Brigham; and nephew David Brigham (Pam), of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lorice Brigham, and his oldest brother, George Thomas.

“Ralph will be remembered for his love of adventure, his dedication to his family, and the many friendships he made throughout his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.”

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2026, at Union Cemetery in Wauseon, Ohio. Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather for a lunch buffet at Sauder’s Barn Restaurant.