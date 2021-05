COLLEGE GRIDIRON … Wauseon lineman Hunter Nofziger recently committed to continue his education and football career at Capital University. Shown at his signing day are: (Front) Matt Nofziger (father), Hunter Nofziger, Lynelle Nofziger (mother). Back row: Wauseon Assistant Football Coach Terry Lind, Kohen Nofziger (brother), Wauseon Head Football Coach Shawn Moore.