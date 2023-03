Wauseon 6’5” senior Landon Hines has earned Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division II boys basketball after voting by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Hines averaged 12.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, shot 55% from the field and 80% at the foul line in leading Wauseon to a record of 16-8 and a NWOAL championship at 6-1.