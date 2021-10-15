Wauseon’s Magic Corner Celebrating National Magic Week

The Magic Corner, Birch Theater and the Vanishing Magic Museum will be observing National Magic Week once again this year. Along with the Society of American Magicians. Harry Houdini was among the founding members and one of its first presidents.

This week has been set aside to honor Harry Houdini who died on October 31, 1926. As he was dyeing he told his wife Bess that if anyone could come back from the dead he would and on October 31st. To this day there will be Séances held around the country on the night of October 31 trying to contact him.

While the events of the week at the Magic Corner will not be including a Séance there will be something special each day you will not want to miss. Below is a list of the daily events.

Monday: everyone who stops in will receive a FREE magic trick.

Tuesday: there will be a FREE magic class offered at 4:30 (no need to purchase any tricks since we will be showing how to use everyday items for magic.) All ages are welcome.

Wednesday: there will be a FREE tour of the Vanishing Magic Museum at 7:00 pm. We have many items once used by McDonald Birch, Harry Blackstone Sr. and Jr. as well as items from the LaGrand David Show and many other magicians from the past including Houdini.

Thursday: There will be 15% off all sales over $5.00; (Closed at 3:00)

Friday: There will be 15% off all sales over $5.00

Saturday: FREE magic show at 1:00; FREE balloon animals will be being made on the sidewalk in front of the shop from 3:00 – 5:00

At the events held on Wednesday and Saturday free will donations will be accepted. Looking forward to seeing you at one or all of these events.

The Magic Corner is located at 113 S. Fulton St. downtown Wauseon where the resident Magician is Dr. Kenneth Ladd.

Special open hours during the week will be as follows: Monday – Wednesday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm; Thursday 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; Friday 10:00 am 7:00 pm; Saturday 10:00 am 6:30 pm; The Shop will be closed from 12:30 until after the show.