WCCT Presents 2023 Season Theater Awards

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSEASON AWARDS … Williams County Community Theater (WCCT) held it’s 2023 season theater awards on Saturday, January 13. Awards given were first row: Jose Vasquez – President’s Award, Loni Smith – Supporting Actress in “The Memory of Water”, Trudy Day – Female Cameo for Rex’s Exes”, Denver Henderson – Lead Actor for “Freud’s Last Session”. Second row: Kimberly Ann Semer – the 2023 Thespian Award, Kevin Smith – Male Cameo for “Rex’s Exes”, Crystal Rose Bowers – Lead Actress for “The Memory of Water” and also Best Set for “Freud’s Last Session”, Jeremy Scott – Supporting Actor for “Rex’s Exes”, Cheryl Chapman – President’s Award. The evening consisted of a potluck meal, annual meeting, and presentation of awards, with the closing of the traditional singing of “Sud’s in Your Eyes”. The 2024 season is planned to be in the newly remodeled theater at 208 West Butler, Bryan, Ohio.