WCCT Receives $25,000 Donation From David Swanson

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERRENOVATION DONATION … David W. Swanson has generously donated $25,000 to the Williams County Community Theatre (WCCT) to help with their renovations. The WCCT is looking for any person or business that would be willing to contribute to the ongoing renovations. The WCCT is a 501c3 non-profit and all donations are tax deductible. The full estimated cost for the renovations is $750,000.00, which includes complete renovations inside and outside, new lighting, new sound, new plumbing, new electrical, everything new. Anyone who would like to be a part of helping the dreams / renovations become a reality in 2023 can contact Mary Beth Snider (mb.snider@yahoo.com or (419)-799-1241) or Crystal Rose Bowers (crystalwcct@gmail.com or (419)-212-1083). Donations can also be mailed to:WCCT, P.O. Box 465, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or via PayPal (The PayPal account goes directly to WCCT) PayPal does charge the WCCT a small fee, for example, a $30 donation becomes roughly $28. https://www.paypal.me/wcct2021fundraisers