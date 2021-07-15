WCHD Community Talking Points For July 14th, 2021

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

What do I need to know about the Delta variant?

-According to the CDC, a new variant, Delta (B.1.617.2), is circulating in our region (Region 5 – Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio). The variant was first identified in India in December 2020 but was identified in the United States in March 2021.

-The Delta variant is actively spreading in Ohio. From May 23rd through June 5th, only 1.9% of all COVID-19 cases were caused by the Delta variant. By June 6th through June 19th, it increased to 15% of all Ohio COVID-19 cases. It has been forecasted that the percent of cases caused by Delta will double every two weeks for the foreseeable future, making the Delta variant the dominant strain of the virus.

-The Delta variant is impacting young people in a way that previous variants have not.

-It is predicted that the Delta variant is about 30-100% more transmissible than the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant, the variant that was spreading in our community last winter. This means that it spreads faster & more easily among those who are not fully vaccinated.

-The Delta variant is 2.5 times more infectious among those 50 and younger and the risk of hospitalization is almost double that of the Alpha variant.

-People who are fully vaccinated are protected from the Delta variant. That is why it is more important than ever that people get vaccinated against COVID-19. Until you are fully vaccinated, mask up to protect yourself and others.

-Youth ages 12 and older can prepare for the school year by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

-If you start the COVID-19 vaccination process now, you will have enough time to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the school year.

-For the Pfizer vaccine (12+ eligible), you must wait 3 weeks between the first and second dose and an additional 2 weeks after the final dose to be considered fully vaccinated.

-Fully vaccinated people can avoid quarantine if they are in contact with a COVID-19 case (& are asymptomatic) and fully participate in school, extracurricular activities, and sports this fall.



Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is convenient! Free vaccine clinics are being held at the following locations:

-Montpelier WCHD Walk-in Clinics: Walk-in appointments are available during clinic hours. Make an appointment, or simply arrive at the office for a vaccine. If you would like an appointment, register online (bit.ly/WCVaccine), by phone (419-485-3141), or by texting “VAX” to 419-630-3731.

Pfizer (12+) & Johnson & Johnson (18+) clinics:

Mondays & Wednesdays from 9:15am to 4:30pm