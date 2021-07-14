Dawn Cramer (1959-2021)

Dawn (Schroeder) Cramer went to her heavenly home on July 13, 2021, after a short, courageous fight with cancer. Dawn was born to Harold and Betty Schroeder on August 6, 1959. She graduated from Archbold High School, and later, Northwest State Community College.

She married Roger Cramer in 1997. Dawn was the youngest sibling to brother, Terry Schroeder (dec.); sister, Linda Parnell of Archbold; and brother, Steve (Jan) Schroeder of Johnstown, OH. She was an aunt to Tiffany Cole, Tara Schroeder (dec.), Todd Parnell, Michelle Shafer, Zebb Schroeder, and Emily Browder.

Her biggest blessings were her son, Dustin Irvin of Napoleon, and granddaughter, Halle Irvin of Wauseon. Dawn had a large “Sisterhood” and circle of friends and made many treasured memories throughout her life. Dawn was born, baptized, and confirmed as a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Archbold.

A service for Dawn will be held at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Archbold, Thursday, July 15th, 2021 at 11:00am, with a brief visitation at 10:30. Following the service, a Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be held at the Moose Lodge, Napoleon.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

