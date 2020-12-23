WCHD Community Talking Points For Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Williams County. In the past 7 days (Dec. 15th-Dec. 22nd), there have been 245 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, and 17 deaths. As of 12/17, Williams County remains level 3 (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 3 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita, New cases increase, & Non-congregate cases) and high incidence.



Make the holidays safer:

-Wear a mask and social distance both indoors and outdoors when you are with people who don’t live with you.

-Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

-Wash your hands.

-Get a flu shot.

The WCHD often hears the following question, “I feel fine; why do I need to wear a mask and maintain distance from people who do not live with me?” As the holidays approach, it is important that this question is addressed so we can all understand why it is so important to take COVID-19 precautions, even if we don’t feel sick.

-People who are infected with COVID-19 are contagious 2 days before they ever develop symptoms. This means that people who feel healthy can contribute to community spread of the virus.

-Once symptoms develop, people infected with COVID-19 continue to be contagious for 10 more days. This is why isolation should begin as soon as people feel sick or have any symptoms. People who develop symptoms should also reach out to their healthcare provider to ask about getting tested for COVID-19.

-It is also important that close contacts (people who have been within 6 ft of a case for 15 minutes or more over 24 hours) are notified that they were exposed to the virus. People who were with the case up to 2 days before the case developed symptoms need to quarantine. People who are exposed to the virus can develop COVID-19 or symptoms up to 14 days after the last time they were exposed to a positive case.

-COVID-19 affects everyone differently. Some people develop mild symptoms (often mistaken for a cold, allergies, or sinus infection), some develop severe symptoms, and some develop no symptoms at all. Because the virus can be transmitted by people who feel healthy, it is important that everyone take precautions to reduce the spread of the virus.

-Combining precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing, handwashing, avoiding gatherings, and cleaning high touch surfaces can all help to reduce the spread of the virus.