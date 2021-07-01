WCHD Details COVID-19 Variants

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

Keep variants at bay. Get vaccinated today! Source: CDC & ODH

-Like all viruses, the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, is constantly mutating or changing. When a virus moves from person to person, it gives the virus the opportunity to transform itself. These small changes accumulate as the virus is passed on, creating new variants.

-Variants have changed rapidly in the U.S. from December 2020 to May 2021 which shows how quickly a new variant can emerge, spread, and become the dominant strain.

-There are multiple COVID-19 variants of concern in the United States (B.1.1.7/Alpha, B.1.351/Beta, B.1.617.2/Delta, & P.1/Gamma). These variants of concern have the potential to spread more easily and quickly than other variants which could lead to more cases of COVID-19.

-Recent studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective against variants currently circulating in Ohio and the United States. Vaccines interrupt the ability of the virus that causes COVID-19 to move between people and mutate, so it is important for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.

-If you still have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, talk to your healthcare provider. Additional resources can also be found on the WCHD website: https://bit.ly/3jsk8va



Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can be convenient! Free vaccine clinics are being held at the following locations:

-Montpelier WCHD Clinics: Walk-in appointments are available during clinic hours. You can make an appointment, or simply arrive at the office for a vaccine. If you would like an appointment, register online (bit.ly/WCVaccine), by phone (419-485-3141), or by texting “VAX” to 419-630-3731.

-Pfizer clinics (12+):

Mondays: 1:15pm – 5:15pm – No clinic on July 5th in observance of Independence Day

Tuesdays: 9:30am – 5:15pm

Thursdays: 9:15am – 4:15pm

-Johnson & Johnson clinics (18+):

J&J clinic days will rotate between Wednesdays & Fridays and will take place from 2pm to 4:30pm.

Upcoming dates: Today, June 30th & Friday, July 9th

Please note that the WCHD clinics will be changing our clinic days and hours beginning July 12th. Clinics will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:15am-4:30pm.