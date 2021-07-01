Village Of Swanton Seeks Community Input On Playground Options At Memorial Park

SWANTON, OH- The Village of Swanton is excited to announce the opening of a survey to garner input from the community on playground options at Memorial Park. We hope the community reviews all the options and provides input on their Memorial Park!

Village Council urges the community to provide their thoughts and welcomes discussion on other aspects of Memorial Park as well.

To take the survey, you can click the QR code provided, visit the village website, or stop by the Municipal Building for a printed copy. Survey will be open until August 2nd, 2021.