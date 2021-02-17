WCHD Explains COVD-19 Vaccine Myths vs. Facts

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

COVID-19 cases remain high in Williams County. In the past 7 days (Feb. 9th-Feb. 16th), there have been 60 new cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths. As of 2/11, Williams County remains level 3 (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Non-congregate cases) and high incidence.

Vaccine Myths vs. Facts – Source: CDC & ODH

Myth: COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility or other serious medical problems. Fact: No serious safety concerns have been observed for the COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization in the U.S.

Myth: COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility or other serious medical problems. COVID-19 vaccines have not been linked to infertility or miscarriage.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that the vaccine could cause infertility. In addition, infertility is not known to occur as a result of being infected with COVID-19. This shows that the body’s response to the virus, whether induced by infection or a vaccine, are not a cause of infertility. There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility or increase the risk of miscarriage.

The most common side effects from the vaccine were fatigue, headache, soreness or redness at the injection site, and muscle or joint pain. Side effects like these, while unpleasant, are a sign that your body is responding properly to create immunity from the virus that causes COVID-19.





Myth: COVID-19 isn’t very serious, so I don’t need to get the vaccine. Fact: The severity of COVID-19 symptoms varies widely, and getting vaccinated can help prevent infection with COVID-19.

While many people with COVID-19 have only a mild illness, others may get a severe illness or die. There is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you, even if you are not at increased risk of severe complications.

If you get COVID-19, you may spread the disease to friends, family, and others around you while you are sick. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by allowing your body to create an antibody response without having to experience sickness.

People who are 65 years or older in Williams County can register for a COVID-19 vaccine.