WCHD: Williams County Going To Phase 1C & Phase 2 In COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.
COVID-19 cases remain high in Williams County. In the past 7 days (Feb. 23rd-March 2nd), there have been 25 new cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 1 death. As of 2/25, Williams County moved down to level 2 (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Noncongregate cases). Williams County is no longer meets high incidence criteria.
- This week, Williams County is moving into Phase 1C and Phase 2 in the Ohio COVID-19 vaccination efforts. People who are 60 years or older in Williams County can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine. Check the WCHD website for more COVID-19 vaccine eligibility information. https://bit.ly/3r9Y753 o Register online by completing the form on the WCHD’s website (bit.ly/WCVaccine).
-Register over the phone by calling the Williams County Vaccine Call Center at 419-636-0081. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm. Please reserve phone lines for those who cannot use online resources.
- How long does it take for the COVID-19 vaccine to begin to provide protection from the virus? Source: CDC & FDA
- The length of time it takes for the vaccine to take effect varies based on the vaccine you receive. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require 2 doses of the same vaccine to develop the greatest immunity. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose. Each timeline varies based on the number of doses and the amount of time needed after the series is completed.
- It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines that require 2 shots provide greater protection a week or two following your second shot. After 1 to 2 weeks, the vaccine is very effective at protecting you from the virus. Experts still aren’t sure how long the protection will last.
▪ Pfizer: If you receive the Pfizer vaccine, you must have a second dose 21 days or 3 weeks after your first dose. After your second dose, it takes 7 more days to develop 95% immunity.
▪ Moderna: If you get the Moderna vaccine, it requires a second dose 28 days or 4 weeks after your first dose. After 14 days after your second dose, you develop 94% immunity.
▪ Johnson & Johnson (J&J, Janssen): If you get the J&J vaccine, you only need one dose. After 28 days, the vaccine is 66% effective in preventing moderate to critical COVID-19. It is also 85% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.
-After completing the COVID-19 vaccine series:
▪ Vaccines are extremely successful at protecting you from COVID-19. If you do get COVID-19, the vaccine will help keep you from getting seriously ill. While you are safer with the vaccine, experts don’t know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus to others. They also don’t know how long the protection will last.
▪ Even once you have reached full immunity, it is important to continue to follow other precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands to keep others safe who have not had the chance to get vaccinated.
Reference the graphic below to find a full timeline for the COVID-19 vaccine process.
Be the first to comment on "WCHD: Williams County Going To Phase 1C & Phase 2 In COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts"