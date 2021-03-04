WCHD: Williams County Going To Phase 1C & Phase 2 In COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

COVID-19 cases remain high in Williams County. In the past 7 days (Feb. 23rd-March 2nd), there have been 25 new cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 1 death. As of 2/25, Williams County moved down to level 2 (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Noncongregate cases). Williams County is no longer meets high incidence criteria.

This week, Williams County is moving into Phase 1C and Phase 2 in the Ohio COVID-19 vaccination efforts. People who are 60 years or older in Williams County can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine. Check the WCHD website for more COVID-19 vaccine eligibility information. https://bit.ly/3r9Y753 o Register online by completing the form on the WCHD’s website (bit.ly/WCVaccine).

-Register over the phone by calling the Williams County Vaccine Call Center at 419-636-0081. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm. Please reserve phone lines for those who cannot use online resources.

How long does it take for the COVID-19 vaccine to begin to provide protection from the virus? Source: CDC & FDA

The length of time it takes for the vaccine to take effect varies based on the vaccine you receive. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require 2 doses of the same vaccine to develop the greatest immunity. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose. Each timeline varies based on the number of doses and the amount of time needed after the series is completed.

It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines that require 2 shots provide greater protection a week or two following your second shot. After 1 to 2 weeks, the vaccine is very effective at protecting you from the virus. Experts still aren’t sure how long the protection will last.

▪ Pfizer: If you receive the Pfizer vaccine, you must have a second dose 21 days or 3 weeks after your first dose. After your second dose, it takes 7 more days to develop 95% immunity.

▪ Moderna: If you get the Moderna vaccine, it requires a second dose 28 days or 4 weeks after your first dose. After 14 days after your second dose, you develop 94% immunity.

▪ Johnson & Johnson (J&J, Janssen): If you get the J&J vaccine, you only need one dose. After 28 days, the vaccine is 66% effective in preventing moderate to critical COVID-19. It is also 85% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.

-After completing the COVID-19 vaccine series:

▪ Vaccines are extremely successful at protecting you from COVID-19. If you do get COVID-19, the vaccine will help keep you from getting seriously ill. While you are safer with the vaccine, experts don’t know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus to others. They also don’t know how long the protection will last.

▪ Even once you have reached full immunity, it is important to continue to follow other precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands to keep others safe who have not had the chance to get vaccinated.

Reference the graphic below to find a full timeline for the COVID-19 vaccine process.