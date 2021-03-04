Eleanor Rychener (1927-2021)

Eleanor (McMunn) Rychener, of Archbold, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 02, 2021, after a 2 ½ month battle with COVD. Eleanor was born on April 3, 1927 to Hal & Margaret (Lore) Caswell, in Ogdon Township, MI.

Eleanor was born and raised in a Christian home and she accepted Christ as a young girl. She spent 8 years in a one room country school in Ogden, MI and then graduated from Blissfield High School in 1944. Eleanor also attended Huntington College for 2 years.

Eleanor married Dale Rychener in 1951, who preceded her in death in 1987, and they had 2 children, Christine (Brian) King who lives in Archbold and Roger D. Rychener who passed in 1975. She is also preceded in death by one sister Dora (Bob) Kelty.

She is survived by one sister Lois (Barry) Peebles; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.

For about 30 years Eleanor worked for Gendron Corp. as a floor supervisor and was also very involved in scouting for many years. Eleanor belonged to Archbold Evangelical Church for over 68 years, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School.

In 1998 Eleanor married Wayne McMunn (who preceded her in death) and they spent their summers in Archbold and their winters in Bradenton, FL. From that marriage she is survived by 3 step children, John (Barb) McMunn, Leisa (Lawrence) Onweller and Kathie (Ken) Hofstra. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Earl (Marilyn) McMunn.

The latest highlight in Eleanor’s life was on 2/8/21. While recovering at Fairlawn, Jesse Kahler came in and preformed a faith baptism for her, after she gladly shared her testimony!

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 6, at the Pettisville Cemetery at 1:30 PM. This is open to all family and friends. Memorials may be given to Fairlawn Haven, Shalom Ministries, or Archbold Evangelical Church. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

