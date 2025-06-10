‘We Run As One’ Event Unites Community For Youth Mental Health Awareness

ON YOUR MARKS … Participants start strong, with some participating in a 5K and others in an untimed 1K race.

COLOR SPLASH … Volunteers splashed participants with colors in various color stations set up throughout the race.

(PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FINISHING THE RACE … A group of participants full of colors comes through the finish line.

