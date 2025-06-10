David Heer (1950 – 2025)

(1969 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

David Bruce Heer, age 74, of Stryker, passed away Friday evening, June 6, 2025 at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice with his family by his side.

He was born on December 6, 1950 to Ralph and LeNore (Wilson) Heer in Bryan, Ohio. Dave was a 1969 graduate of Stryker High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He worked as an electrician, farmer and finally as a maintenance worker at Northwest State Community College.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed bow hunting, golfing and he absolutely loved farming. Dave will be remembered fondly by his nieces and nephews because “Uncle Dave” was a lot of fun.

Dave is survived by his siblings; sister, Sue (Chris) Goodwin of Statesville, NC; twin brother, Dan (Roberta Hanson) Heer of Vancouver, WA and sister, Laura (John) Garrow of Waldron, MI; numerous nieces and nephews and former spouse and friend, Linda Heer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and LeNore Heer.

It was Dave’s request that there be no visitation or service. He will be laid to rest in Zion Cemetery in Williams County.