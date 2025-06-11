Historic Reflection: 1917 – Montpelier Independent Order Of Odd Fellows

The Montpelier Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.) lodge formally dedicated its new Odd Fellows Temple on the southwest corner of Main and Jonesville streets.

The Montpelier Enterprise newspaper reported:

“A very important event in the fraternal activity of Montpelier occurred last Monday when the imposing temple of the Odd Fellows of our village was dedicated with very appropriate ceremonies.

The services were held in the temple and, notwithstanding the inclemency of the weather, a very good attendance was present. Edward O. Peets, Grand Master, of Cleveland, and C.H. Lyman, Grand Secretary, of Columbus, were present and delivered appropriate addresses.

A beautiful flag was presented to the order by the members of the G.A.R., and the presentation address by S.B. Welch in well-chosen words was appreciated by all.

The banquet, attended by about 250, was nicely served and the occasion is one to be long remembered by those visiting as well as the local members.

The order has done much to add to the beauty of our village as well as to their own welfare in the erection of the imposing temple, and it is hoped its beauty and convenience will be an inspiration and enjoyment to the members of that fraternal organization and that the community will ever appreciate their untiring efforts for the betterment of our community.”

The building was razed in 2020. This vintage image of the Montpelier Odd Fellows Temple is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives.

