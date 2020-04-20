Week Of April 15th, 2020

ARCHBOLD POLICE

APRIL 3

•505 N. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•220 Farmington Rd., Animal Call

•1911 S. Defiance St., Stolen Car

•700 W. Lutz Rd., Accident (Property Damage)

•406 Stryker St., Loud Noise

•302 Ditto St., Domestic Trouble

APRIL 4

•302 Ditto St., Community Service

•414 Park St., Welfare Check

APRIL 5

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous (2)

•426 Park St., Loud Noise

•900-B Stryker St., Community Service

•1200 Stryker St., Traffic Violations

APRIL 6

•1100 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

•504 Stryker St., Found Property

•103 N. Defiance St., Community Service

APRIL 7

•901 Stryker St., 911 Hang Up

•205 Stryker St., Animal Call

APRIL 8

N. Lincoln St.@Murbach St., Suspicious Vehicle

•Co. Rd. 22@St. Rt. 2, Assist Other Unit

•907 N. Defiance St., Assist Other Unit

•104 Pheasant Ln., 911 Hang Up

•1805 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

APRIL 9

•2001 S. Defiance St., Narcotics

•1309 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•103 N. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

•100-B Pleasant St., Traffic Jam

APRIL 10

•700 W. Lutz Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

BRYAN POLICE

APRIL 4

•915 E Bryan St. Disturb peace. Reports of a lot of noise, yelling and slamming doors from the apartment.

•138 S Lebanon St. Accident. Vehicle-pedestrian injury accident.

•1032 Bellaire Ave. Lockout.

•Amtrak station. Assist other department. Norfolk Southern police received a report of man standing on the tracks taking pictures. Unable to locate person.

•Emmet St/Butler St. Suspicious person. Complainant reports a suspicious person.

•Seventh Day Adventist Church. Vandalism. Complainant request to speak with an officer.

•15157 Mulberry St. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office requests an officer stand by until their arrival.

•105 Fountain Grove Rd. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer; arrest made.

•Auto Zone. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•Foxglove Apartments. Larceny. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•Tractor Supply. Suspicious auto. Complainant requests to speak with an officer about a suspicious vehicle.

•600 Olive Dr. Suspicious person. Complainant requests to speak with an officer; unable to locate.

•Dollar General. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•137 Laurie Dr. Larceny. Report of theft; report taken.

APRIL 5

•105 W Fountain Grove Dr. Disturb peace. Report of disturbance; arrest made. Nikki Swary charged with assault, transported to CCNO.

•602 Olive Dr. Suspicious person. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•209 E Perry St. Warrant service. Arrest made; Jordan McGowan arrested on a warrant and transported to CCNO.

•1210 Townline Rd. Assist civilian. Officer flagged down.

•137 Laurie Dr. Larceny. Report of theft; report taken.

•Fabricare Car Wash. Odor complaint. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•515 E Wilson St. Assault. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•426 E Butler St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•Imagination Station. Juvenile complaint. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•878 E Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•Roseland Shelter. Juvenile complaint. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•CHWC. Assist civilian. Arrest made; Matthew Shadbolt charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct persisting.

•McDonald’s. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

APRIL 6

•Dog Warden/Human Society. Assist other department. Report phone harassment.

•Imagination Station. Assist civilian. Report of people at the park; advised of ordinance with Covid-19.

•6593 County Road 15. Assist other department. Report of multiple trees on fire; fire extinguished.

•100 Barder Pkwy. Burning leaf complaint.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident. Report of hit-skip accident; report taken.

•600 S Beech St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•300 N Williams St. Suspicious auto. Report of suspicious auto; unable to locate.

APRIL 7

•Smith Brothers Lawncare. Suspicious auto.

•Retention pond. Suspicious auto. Checking on a vehicle.

•State Route 15/South of Bryan. Traffic stop. Driving without headlights; warning issued.

•Hamilton St/Portland St. Child abuse/neglect. Report of juvenile in diaper running in the street and through the yards; report taken.

•Fountain City Ice House. Assist civilian. Report of possible drunk driver. Officer watched driver park in front of a house and observed no driving violation.

•234 N Cherry St. Warrant. Warrant check; John Pratt was served and taken to CCNO.

•311 N Garden St. Assist civilian. Request well-check.

•Cherry St/Perry St. Trash complaint. Trash in roadway.

•Sanctuary of Williams County. Harassment. Report of harassment.

APRIL 8

•Bryan Elementary School. Suspicious auto. Vehicle unoccupied; no one around

•422 E High St. 911 hang-up.

•306 E Butler St. Juvenile complaint. Report of 2 juveniles hanging out of an upstairs window.

•Cherry St/Perry St. Disturb peace. Report of persons yelling at each other.

•Allied Moulded. Family trouble. Report of person trying to get to his wife, causing property damage.

•Winzeler Dr/Industrial Dr. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•Hookah Lounge. Harassment. Report of harassment.

•High St/Union St. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•422 E High St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer; gave advice.

•Trevitt St/Main St. Traffic stop. No operator’s license; citation issued.

•Williams County Public Library. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•234 N Cherry St. Warrant check.

•Lincoln Playground. Assist civilian. Park check; advised of ordinance with Covid-19.

•Dairy Queen. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•315 S Walnut St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•Eric’s Ice Cream. Assist civilian. Report of cars unable to leave driveway; driveway appears to be clear.

•West Bryan Main St. Assist civilian. Report of drive-off; gave complainant advice.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•844 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Light flashing; handled.

•522 W Bryan St. Warrant check. Three subjects arrested on warrants and transported to CCNO.

APRIL 9

•876 E Trevitt St. Disturb peace. Report of persons in the area; unable to locate.

•800 E Bryan St. Suspicious person. Report of persons in the area; unable to locate.

•Bryan Municipal Court. Drunks. Person leaving court appears intoxicated, request officer to check his driving; unable to locate.

•Bryan Community Apartment. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•412 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Harassment. Complainant requests to speak with an officer; advice given.

EDGERTON POLICE

MARCH 19

•128 E. Morrison St., Medical

•328 W. Vine St., Patient Abuse (unfounded)

•200 W. River St., Abandoned Vehicle Towed

MARCH 20

•100 Block W. Gas St., Vehicle Debris in Roadway

•448 S. Elm St., Animal Problem – Aggressive K-9

MARCH 21

•Miller Park, Welfare Check – Subject Resting

•407 S. Michigan Ave., Open Burning

•314 N. Oak St., Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 23

•218 E. River St., Civil custody Issue

•408 S. Locust St., Lifting Assistance

•328 W. Vine St., Medical

•Miller Park, Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 24

•303 W. River St., Medical

MARCH 26

307 N. Crane St., Private Property Non-Injury Traffic Crash

• 313 E. Lutterbein St., Trespassing

MARCH 27

•8 Autumn Dr., Medical

MARCH 30

•118 S. Industrial Dr., Panic Alarm

MARCH 31

•313 E. Lutterbein St., Theft

APRIL 1

•358 E. Gerhart St., Apt. 312, Listing Assistance

•128 E. Morrison St., Loose K-9s

•100 Block W. Lynn St., Barking K-9

APRIL 2

•213 S. Michigan Ave., Drug Complaint – Meth Labs

•328 W. Vine St., Patient Abuse (unfounded)

APRIL 3

•153 E. Hull St., Trespassing/Unlawful restraint

•403 S. Michigan Ave., Parking Problem

APRIL 4

•443 N. Oak St., Littering

APRIL 5

•413 N. Michigan Ave., Loose K-9

WAUSEON POLICE

APRIL 1

•412 E. Chestnut St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•940 E. Leggett St., Alarm Drop

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 404, Run Away

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Trespassing

APRIL 2

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Welfare Check

•840 Parkview Dr., Suspicious Activity

APRIL 3

•230 Clinton St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•1432 N. Shoop Ave., Open Door

•00 W. Leggett St., Trespassing

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Lost/Found/Recovered

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 75, Sex Offense

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Mental

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 2, Suspicious Activity

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•1095 N. Shoop Ave., Assault

APRIL 4

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1100, Loud Noise

•E. Oak St.@Howard St., Disabled Vehicle

•Glenwood St.@E. Linfoot St., Animal Call

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 900, Civil Matter

•288 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•348 Barbara Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

APRIL 5

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 105, Loud Noise

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Mental

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 44, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1105 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•510 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•507 W. Chestnut Ct., Animal Call

•Depot St., Animal Call

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Welfare Check

•441 Dwight Ave., Loud Noise

APRIL 6

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1006, Investigate Complaint

•426 Prospect St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•428 Edgewood Dr., Larceny

•1346 N. Cornell Ln., Animal Call

•221 Mulberry St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 207

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 137, Telephone Harassment

APRIL 7

•North Park, Loud Noise

•248 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Person

•704 S. Harvest Ln., Welfare Check

• 26 Third St., Civil Matter

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•1369 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

WEST UNITY POLICE

MARCH 30

•911 Hang-Up (2)

•Noise Complaint

•Animal Complaint

•Speed/Warning

MARCH 31

•Suspicious Activity (2)

•Funeral Escort

•Ordinance Violation

•Noise Complaint

APRIL 2

•Well-Being Check

APRIL 3

•Alarm

•911 Hang-Up

•Suspicious Activity

APRIL 4

•Agency Assist

•Suspicious Activity

•Driving Left of Center/Warning

APRIL 5

•Well-Being Check

•Keep the Peace

•911 Hang-Up

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Lanum, Shirley (Bryan, OH) Failure to register dog. Fine: $46. Costs: $79. Failure to register dog. Fine: $85. Costs: $40. Failure to register dog. Fine: $85. Costs: $40.

•Scheuer, Craig J (Bryan, OH) Drug instrument. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Agency to destroy contraband.

•Veres, Logan C (Bryan, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 60 days with 60 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, restitution hearing to be set in 30 days.

•Vogelsong, Natalia R (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $109. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for next 5 years.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Eisman, Nikita K (Alvordton, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Ladd, Olivia G (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Solis, Mark A (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $121. Costs: $79.

•Veres, Logan C (Bryan, OH) Willful reckless operation. Fine: $75. Costs: $79.