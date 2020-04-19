Pioneer Village Council Signs On To Emergency Law Enforcement Response Agreement

By: Timothy Kays

At their April 13 meeting, members of the Pioneer Village Council elected to join with other Williams County municipalities in the adoption of Resolution #103-2020, approving a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Williams County law enforcement agencies for COVID-19 State of Emergency protocols.

Adopted under suspended rules of reading, the MOU establishes procedures providing for law enforcement assistance to other Williams County jurisdictions during the State of Emergency, established via executive fiat by Governor Mike DeWine, including the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Williams County Central Communications Agency.

Infection of small, local law enforcement agencies may decimate that agency’s ability to reasonably respond to their community for emergency calls. Should something like that occur, the MOU provides for other agencies to respond to emergency calls in a community where their law enforcement officers are unable to respond.

Also at the meeting, Council approved payment of an invoice totaling $741.02 from Pioneer Hometown Hardware. State statute required that the invoice be itemized and paid separately from the other bills, as Will Cable, who is a new member of Council, owns the business.

Council approved the application of Cody Easley as a probationary firefighter.

In other legislative actions, Council heard the first reading of Ordinance #07-2020, approving the 2019 replacement pages to the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Pioneer. Under suspended rules of reading, Council approved Resolution #104-2020, authorizing participation in the ODOT road salt purchase program.

