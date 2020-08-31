Week Of August 5th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JULY 24

•800-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

JULY 25

•1100 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•300-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•400-B E. Holland St., 911 Hang Up

JULY 26

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Open Door

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•408 Sauder St., Unlock Vehicle

JULY 27

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1001 E. Lutz Rd. Unit A, Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•CR 22 @ 2, Disabled Vehicle

•300-B W. Lugbill Rd., Community Service

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Suspicious Person

•S. Defiance St. @ Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B Ditto St., Welfare Check

•400-B E. Holland St., 911 Hang Up

JULY 28

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•201 W. Barre Rd., Larceny

•300-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•114 S. Defiance St., Juvenile

•400-B West St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•405 S. Lincoln St., Suspicious Activity

•515 Ditto St., Suspicious Activity

JULY 29

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•330 N. Clydes Way, Found Property (2)

•1950 S. Defiance St., Community Service

•200-B Hawthorn Dr., Parking Violations

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Community Service

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 602, Narcotics

•200-B Douglas Dr., Community Service

•812 Stryker St., Suspicious Person

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Citation

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•24725 CR G, Suspicious Person

•600 Brussel St., Assist Police Unit

•105 Willow Way, Dog Bite

•600-B S. Clydes Way, TrafficDetail

•300 N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

JULY 30

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•100-B St. Anne St., Traffic Detail

•904 Stryker St., Hit-Skip

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Animal Call

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•302 Ditto St., Assist Other Unit

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Lost Property

•1950 S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•200-B Walnut St. Traffic Detail

•401 Union St., Suspicious Person

JULY 31

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Detail

•203 Farmington Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•600-B Traffic Detail

BRYAN POLICE

JULY 24

•315 E Hamilton St. Assist civilian. Request for officer assistance; extra patrol requested.

•Plaza Motel. Suspicious auto. Report of a vehicle with no plates in front of room. Person will walk to their aunt’s residence and get the vehicle moved. Complainant advised to call back if there are more issues.

•421 E Mulberry St. 911 hang-up.

•1009 E Wilson St. Harassment. Report of harassment; extra patrol requested.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•South St / Potter Inc. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•SKLD. Larceny. Report taken.

•421 E Edgerton St. Assist other department. Defiance County Sheriff Office requested an attempt to contact Daniel Beavers; to have him contact their office.

•Burger King. Assist civilian. Request officer; Tiffany Spalwski was warned for trespassing.

•Trevitt St / Beech St. Disturb the peace. Report of loud music; unable to locate.

•Arby’s. Hazardous condition. Report of debris in the roadway on Main St.

•100 Rolland St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Assist civilian. Request for officer assistance at 511 N Union St.

•110 N Lynn St. Assist civilian. Request for officer assistance.

•439 E Maple St. 911 hang-up.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Juvenile complaint. Officer gave advice against complaint.

•207 E Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•CHWC / High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Imagination Station. Lockout.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Assist civilian. Request for officer assistance; gave advice.

JULY 25

•809 S Beech St. Assist civilian. Request for officer assistance; both parties separated for the night.

•518 S Walnut St. Assist civilian. Request for officer assistance.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request for officer assistance.

•Union Trailer Court. Assist other department. Mobile home fire at 600 S Union St.

•303 W South St. Dog complaint. Report a dog on their porch was not theirs.

•Union Trailer Court. Assist civilian. Report of a person going under the tape at the fire scene.

•428 N Walnut St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•Seventh Day Adventist. Assist other department. Report taken.

•Lily’s Pad. Assist other department. Request to speak with an officer; report taken.

•207 E Trevitt St. Disturb the peace. Officer spoke with resident an everything is ok.

•207 E Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•Isaac Property / 715 E Perry St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•1200 S Main St block. Assist civilian. Report of a male in the parking lot flipping off people.

•Arthur St / Portland St. Suspicious person.

•State Route 15 / US 127. Traffic stop. Citations issued for speed.

•Duracoat Powder Finishing / E Wilson St. Disturb the peace. Noise complaint; unable to locate.

•1525 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer; report taken.

•Courthouse. Suspicious person. Report of a male and female in the fountain.

JULY 26

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer; referred to Williams County Sheriff Office.

•516 E Bryan St. Disturb the peace. Report of a loud boom; unable to locate.

•300 E High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; improper lane change with no signal.

•High St / Bryan St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•500 E Edgerton St block. Disturb the peace. Report from someone who hears a woman screaming.

•830 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Report of a woman in a white SUV slumped over her steering wheel.

•Main St / Trevitt St. Warrant.

•E Perry St. Suspicious person.

•Lily’s Pad / 110 N Lynn St. Family Trouble. Verbal altercation; report taken.

•Isaac Property / 715 E Perry St. Breaking & Entering. Report the scale house was broken into.

•McDonald’s. Assist civilian. Gave advice.

•Walnut St / Pierce St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; stop sign.

•408 Center St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; gave advice.

•Myros Pizza. Dog complaint. Report of a dog in a vehicle; vehicle was running with air conditioning on.

•217 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer; Dawn Colbart was warned for disorderly conduct.

•Mattie Marsh Park. Assist civilian. Report of a vehicle with loud bass at the park.

•700 Center St. Assist civilian. Report of someone banging on doors in the area; unable to locate.

JULY 27

•716 W High St. Assist civilian. Report of noises coming from outside her window, unsure if it’s a door or window; unable to locate.

•110 E Pierce St. Assist civilian. Report of tires slashed on a vehicle; report taken.

•632 S Cherry St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Junk vehicle. Report taken.

•Perry St / Main St. Assist civilian. Report of possible sighting of a stolen vehicle from Defiance; unable to locate. Defiance County Sheriff was made aware.

•120 Palmer Lane. Assist civilian. Request well-check of juveniles; everything is fine.

•215 S Emmet St. Assist civilian. Request well-check; unable to locate.

•114 W Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Request well-check.

•Allen St / Perry St. Juvenile complaint. Report of a juvenile in the roadway; was on their way back home from a friend house.

•215 W Bryan St / vacant shop. Harassment. Report he is being harassed by his neighbors.

•726 S Lynn St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•215 W Bryan St / vacant shop. Neighbor trouble. Report of neighbor on his porch yelling and banging on his door.

•215 W Bryan St alley. Neighbor trouble. Report from person that the neighbor is yelling at him again.

•508 S Allen St. 911 hang-up.

•Foxglove Apartments. Mail complaint. Report of mail / fraud; report taken.

JULY 28

•Bryan St / Union St. Suspicious person. Unable to locate.

•209 E Perry St. Assists civilian. Request officer assistance; report taken.

•235 N Walnut St. Assist civilian. OnStar call; spoke with residents that everything is ok. Officer was advised that a juvenile pushing the OnStar.

•Paragon Custom Plastics. Auto violation. Report of a person speeding through the parking lot.

•421 E Edgerton St. Disturb the peace. Report of person yelling in the area; no report, but advised to separate if need to.

•Chief Supermarket. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; report taken.

•860 E Wilson St. 911 hang-up.

•323 E High St. Lockout.

•County Road 12 / County Road C. Injury accident.

•Union Trailer Court. Assist other department. Report of person in the taped off area.

•106 W High St. Warrant.

•200 E Charles St block. Lockout.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•Wal-Mart. Larceny. Report of theft; report taken.

•716 W Bryan St. Harassment. Report of stalking.

•Moore Pool. Disturb the peace. Report of a vehicle with loud bass in the parking lot; unable to locate.

•715 E Bryan St. Disturb the peace. Report of a female outside yelling and screaming.

•400 E Wilson St block. Auto violation. Report of a vehicle speeding through the neighborhood.

•400 E Wilson St block. Auto violation. Complainant reports the vehicle is back and speeding past her residence.

•100 W High St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no tail lights.

JULY 29

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Person at station to speak with an officer.

•421 E Mulberry St. Suspicious auto. Vehicle with door open; residence door closed, unable to get anyone to come to any door.

•109 S Lebanon St / Street Department. Juvenile complaint. Request to speak to officer regarding juvenile. •Juvenile is home with parents.

•212 Newdale Dr. Mail complaint. Report of mail complaint; referred to Department of Agriculture.

•High St / Cherry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no visible registration.

•Dollar General. Assist civilian. Request officer in reference to property in the grass.

•218 S Williams St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check; no one is home.

•522 W Bryan St. Larceny. Report of larceny; report taken.

•Myros Pizza; Non-injury accident. No report; parties exchanged info.

•Fabricare Car Wash. Lockout.

•Union St / Wilson St. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•416 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•215 W Bryan St / vacant shop. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; report taken.

•322 Center St. Larceny. Report of theft of some items; report taken.

•419 Fairview Dr. Trespass. Report of ex-husband trespassing on her property.

•200 S Walnut St block. Juvenile complaint. Report of 2 small juveniles walking from Subway to the 200 block of Walnut St; no adults with them.

•Sanctuary of Williams County. Assist other department. Williams County Probation request assistance; report taken.

•600 S Union St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no license plate light.

JULY 30

•High St / Lynn St. Juvenile complaint. Ohio State Patrol has a juvenile at location.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•620 S Beech St. Lockout.

•Runkle Rd / High St. Hazardous condition. Machine in the roadway.

•Union St / High St. Hazardous condition. Disabled vehicle.

•Bill’s Locker Room 3. Larceny. Report damaged & items stolen from her vehicle; report taken.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Fail to pay. Report of drive-off; spoke with owner and they will get it taken care of.

•State Bank & Trust Company. Forgery / fraud. Report of fraudulent check; bank made an agreement.

•607 Olive Dr. Bike stolen. Report of stolen bike; report taken.

•1125 E Wilson St. Dog complaint. Report of dogs barking.

•Bureau of Motor vehicles. Lockout.

•200 E Butler St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; failure to yield.

•500 S Main St block. Assist civilian. Report of people fighting outside.

•Plaza Senior Center. Harassment. Report taken.

•Roseland Shelter. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•876 E Trevitt St. Warning issued; speed.

•703 S Main St. 911 hang-up.

•1100 Alpine Dr block. Assist other department. Report of an evergreen tree being burned.

•South St / Main St. Suspicious person. Report of two people in orange jacket in the middle of the road; unable to locate.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious person.

MONTPELIER POLICE

JULY 20

•Arrested Homer Hulbert, age 64, of 502 S. Jonesville St., Montpelier, Ohio for Driving Under Suspension. He was released.

JULY 24

•Arrested Ryan Belton, age 30, of 401 N. Pleasant St., Montpelier, Ohio for Disorderly Conduct-Persisting & Resisting Arrest. He was taken to CCNO.

STRYKER POLICE

JULY 17

•Well Being Check

•Drug Complaint

•Custody Dispute

•Domestic Dispute

JULY 18

•Information Report

•Domestic Dispute

JULY 19

•Well Being Check

JULY 20

•Alarm

JULY 22

•Ordinance Violation

•Domestic Violence

JULY 23

•Keep the Peace

•Found Property

JULY 24

•Suspicious Person

JULY 25

•Assist Motorist

JULY 26

•Traffic Stop/Warning

JULY 27

•Keep the Peace

•Curfew Violation

JULY 28

•Open Door

•Traffic Stop/Warning

JULY 29

•Citizen Assist

JULY 30

•Alarm

•Civil Complaint

WAUSEON POLICE

JULY 22

•242 Maple St., Animal Call / Lost Dog

•485 E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•1095 N. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

JULY 23

•619 Beech St., Threats / Harassment

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 67, Animal Call

•148 W. Superior St., Threats / Harassment

JULY 24

•236 Maple St., Burglary In Progress

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1442 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•475 E. Linfoot St., Larceny

•1090 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 101, Suspicious Activity

•1060 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

JULY 25

•440 Vine St., Loud Noise

•500-B W. Linfoot St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•940 E. Leggett St., Alarm Drop

•485 E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1015 W. Leggett St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•210 E. Elm St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

JULY 26

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 45, Domestic Violence

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Suspicious Activity

•1120 N. Shoop Ave., Loud Noise

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 21, Accident (Property Damage)

•1200 N. Shoop Ave., Drunk

•650 Lawrence Ave. Unit 206, Domestic Violence

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1100-B N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•510 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

JULY 27

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•300-B W. Leggett St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•300-B E. Oak St., Run Away or Unruly

•741 Fairway Dr. Unit 3, Domestic Violence

•1462 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•133 S. Fulton St. Unit 3, Suspicious Activity

JULY 28

•W. Elm St., Loud Noise

•00 Wabash St., Domestic Violence

•209 W. Willow St., Vandalism

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 101, Narcotics

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 32, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•335 Royal Bounty Ln., Animal Call

•North Park, Juveniles

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 56, Fight

•701 Burr Rd. Unit 26, Suspicious Activity

JULY 29

•485 E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

WEST UNITY POLICE

JULY 20

•Breaking & Entering

•Medical Emergency

•Juvenile Complaint

•Ordinance Violation

•Speed/Warning

JULY 21

•Theft

•Suspicious Activity

•Disorderly Conduct

JULY 22

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Left of Center/Warning

•Speed/Warning (2)

•Stop Light/Citation

JULY 23

•Fraud

•Theft

JULY 24

•Medical Emergency

•Keep the Peace

•Suspicious Vehicle (2)

•Speed/Warning (2)

JULY 25

•Suspicious Activity (2)

•Medical Emergency

•Drug/Arrest

•Speed/Warning

•Stop Sign/Warning

•Equipment/Warning

JULY 26

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Hit/Skip Crash

•Speed/Warning

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Kaela Ickes, 30, of Bryan, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. She possessed Methamphetamine and failed to appear on her personal recognizance bond.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Ickes to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fees, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, to be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, successfully complete drug treatment at Serenity Haven, and any recommended aftercare, and successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Ickes spending 8 months in prison for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and 18 months in prison for Failure to Appear, with said sentences to be served concurrently, with a total prison term of 18 months.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Beck, Andrea L (Bryan, OH) Resist arrest. Fine: $300. Costs: $219. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. No contact with victim, shall report to Bryan Municipal Probation Department on 7-29-20 and follow any and all recommendations of Bryan Municipal Probation Department, shall only have contact with parents through Bryan Municipal Probation Department. Criminal trespass. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No contact with victim, shall report to Bryan Municipal Probation Department on 7-29-20 and follow any and all recommendations of Bryan Municipal Probation Department, shall only have contact with parents through Bryan Municipal Probation Department. Criminal trespass.

•Eagleson, Dylan J (Defiance OH) Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $79.

•Gray, Andrea L (Montpelier, OH) Litter St Land. Fine: $46. Costs: $109. Possession. Fine: $135. Costs: $45.

•Grubbs, Tessa J (West Unity, OH) Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Hug, Nicole (Edon, OH) Endangering children. Fine: $300. Costs: $90. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. Shall sign a release of information with Williams County Child Protective Services for Bryan Municipal Probation Dept shall comply with all recommendations of Williams County Child Protective Services.

•Maulsby, Rayshawn M (Sherwood, OH) Criminal trespass. Fine: $250 with $250. Costs: $115. Fine suspended for good behavior for the 18 months.

•Meyer, Colton R (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $129. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, restitution of $52.97 by 10/28/20 to prosecutor, no contact with all Walmart stores for 5 years.

•Saaf, Joshua D (Bryan, OH) Unauthorized property. Fine: $250. Costs: $196. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No contact with Wild Bill’s Tabacco.

•Zuver, Chad L (Alvordton, OH) Criminal trespass. Fine: $250. Costs: $355. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. 5 hours community service, no contact whatsoever with victim.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Antigo, Kaitlynn A (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Beattie, Russell L (Montpelier, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Brown, Nikki L (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Clark, Marlene J (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Emmett Sines, Patryck T (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Gray, Andrea L (Montpelier, OH) Litter St Land.

•Herman, Shelby M (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Jenkins, Brady R (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $100. Costs: $79.

•Kurth, Jade N (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Ludeman, Kenneth R (Fayette, OH) Peeling. Fine: $25. Costs: $79.

•Ramirez, Ashley N (Defiance, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $75 with $75 suspended. Costs: $144. Defendant shall clear license within 30 days. Speed. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Rebeck, Terry L Jr (West Unity, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Seiler, Helen E (Montpelier, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Stotz, Christy A (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $50. Costs: $200.98.

•Taylor, Sarah R (Bryan, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $46. Costs: $79

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Campbell, Taran (Delta, OH) Brake violation. Fine/costs: $235.

•Cockley, Jennifer K (Archbold, OH) Right side of road. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Glass, Emily S (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $122.

•Hamby, Benjamin E (Swanton, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $93. Seatbelt. Fine: $20. Costs: $56.

•Hagakora, Rashida (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $160.

•Hutchins, Bobby R III (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $162.

•Hodapp, Gordon A (Bryan, OH) Stop emergency vehicle. Fine: $74. Costs: $85.

•Keefer, Todd M (Fayette, OH) Fail display. Fine: $37. Costs: $93. Fail to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $69.

•Nijakowski, Michael Sr (Delta, OH) OVI. Fine/costs: $500. 1-year license suspension, reportable probation, 3-day program for alcohol & drug and assessment, any aftercare if required.

•Prentiss, Sarah L (Swanton, OH) Left of center. Fine/costs: $122.

•Roth, Marilyn G (Delta, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48. Stop sign. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Sharp, Karen D (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Westrick, Laureen (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Brauer, Jason M (Swanton, OH) Assault. Fine/costs: $385. Non-reportable probation until 7/29/2025, reportable probation until 7/29/2021, continue counseling, no contact with victim until 7/29/2025.

•Duhon, Neil (Delta, OH) Loose dog. Fine: $50. Costs: $75.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home Inc vs Soules, Julie A (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $1,574.63.

•Fairview Apartments, LLC vs Baranowski, Benjamin D and McCullough, Chelsea A (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $548.33.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Buckenmeyer, Crystal T (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $966.84.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Dulaney, Susan Marie (Lyons, OH) Judgement amount: $149.79.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Gonzales, Renee L (Fayette, OH) Judgement amount: $266.87.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Hageman, Samantha L (Fayette, OH) Judgement amount: $1,682.10.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Hanford, Kevin E & Kara D (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $343.42.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Hill, Glenda A (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $823.81.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Hockenberry, Amanda K & Joshua R (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $4,470.99.

•Fulton County Health Center vs King-Newman, Jessica L (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $264.25.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Lowe, Ryan (Metamora, OH) Judgement amount: $438.38.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Niner, Harry L (Delta, OH) Judgment amount: $3,172.98.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Thomas, Marissa Renee (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $1,742.77.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Willson, Thomas John & Theresa (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $1,085.29.

•Hagerman Family Physicians vs Knapp, Kristin L (Napoleon, OH) Judgement amount: $130.00.

•Hagerman Family Physicians vs Rodriguez, Yrineo J. IV (Archbold, OH) Judgement amount: $461.00.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers vs Taylor, Kim J (West Unity, OH) Judgement amount: $525.00.

•Oldfield Village, LLC vs Amoss, Joseph A & Lauren (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $578.40.

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic vs Gault Aka Dills, Crystal N (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $311.66.

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic vs Montague, Brenda (Pioneer, OH) Judgement amount: $373.00.

•The Sherwood State Bank vs Cottrell, Brandon M (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $268.00.

•The Sherwood State Bank vs Dauwalter, Larry J (Fayette, OH) Judgement amount: $147.86.

•Tri-County Chiropractic Clinic vs Torrez, Diontae B (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $106.52.

•Tri-State Medical Supply vs Fahringer, Paige (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $863.00.