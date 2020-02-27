Week Of February 5th, 2020 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JANUARY 24

•S. Defiance St. @ Union St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•200-B. W. Barre Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•600 Park St. Unit 16, Suspicious Activity

JANUARY 25

•Elm St.@Maddie St., Suspicious Person

•1105 S. Defiance St., Domestic Trouble

•200-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning

•Bluestreak Dr.@Park St., Found Property

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1800-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B West St., Parking Violations

JANUARY 26

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

JANUARY 27

•700-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1919 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600 Park St. Unit 19, Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•100-B West St., Parking Violations

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Hit-Skip

•Clydes Way@W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1911 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

JANUARY 28

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•500 Lafayette St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•Nolan Pkwy@Weires Dr., Traffic Offense/Warning

•S. Defiance St.@Lafayette St., Special Detail

•314 Stryker St. Unit A, Assist Police Unit (2)

•608 S. Pleasant St., Community Service

•22611 SR 2, Suspicious Vehicle

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Citation

JANUARY 29

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Lincoln St.@Murbach St., Traffic Detail

•100-B Murbach St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•550 Haven Dr. Unit 000, Traffic Offense/Warning

•720 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous

•22799 SR 2, Misc. Complaints

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense/Citation

•300-B Ditto St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•300-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense/Citation

•1921 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

JANUARY 30

•322 Stryker St., Assist WPD

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 201, Prisoner Transport

•505 N. Defiance St., Domestic Trouble

•Ditto St.@Walnut St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•200-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 121, Animal Call

JANUARY 31

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail

EDGERTON POLICE

JANUARY 15

•343 N. Ash St., Citizen Assistance

JANUARY 16

•614 N. Michigan Ave., Medical Assistance

•St. Mary’s School D.A.R.E. Graduation

•233 E. Morrison St., Agency Assistance with Adult Services

•111 E. River St., Agency Assistance

JANUARY 17

•Edon, Ohio Agency Assistance for Williams County Sheriff’s Office

JANUARY 18

•327 N. Ash St., Medical assistance

•507 S. Michigan Ave., Possible Prowler

•428 N. Elms St., Medical Assistance

•614 N. Michigan Ave., Well-being check

•238 Clarksville Rd., Domestic Violence

•148 N. Michigan Ave., Citizen Assistance

JANUARY 21

•111 N. Michigan Ave., Juvenile issue

•358 E. Gerhart St., Possible drug abuse

JANUARY 22

•203 S. Michigan Ave., Lifting Assistance

•314 N. Elm St., “911”

•SR 49 and Clarksville Rd., Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

JANUARY 23

•Funeral Escort to Maple Grove Cemetery

•237 E. Indiana St., Possible Burglary

JANUARY 24

•100 E. Bement St., Traffic Stop – Warning

•11 Autumn Dr., Noise Complaint

JANUARY 25

•114 Industrial Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•100 Depot St., Traffic Stop – Warning

•237 E. Indiana St., Possible Burglary

•111 E. River St., Disorderly Conduct

JANUARY 27

•358 E. Gerhart St., Criminal Complaint

•317 E. Gerhart St., Complaint Social Security Scam

JANUARY 28

•203 S. Michigan Ave., Medical Emergency

JANUARY 29

•228 E. Morrison St., Vehicle Unlock

JANUARY 30

•358 E. Gerhart St., Agency Assist

•324 N. Michigan Ave., Possible Disgruntled Citizen

STRYKER POLICE

JANUARY 24

•Medical Emergency

JANUARY 25

•Assist Medic

•Traffic Stop/Warning

JANUARY 26

•Suspicious Activity

JANUARY 28

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Traffic Violation/Citation

JANUARY 29

•Drug Complaint

•Assist Medic

JANUARY 30

•Dead Body

WAUSEON POLICE

JANUARY 22

•402 N. Brunell St., Welfare Check

•1060 N. Shoop Ave., Debris/Item in Roadway

•219 S. Fulton St., Escort/Parade

•824 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•560 W. Linfoot St., Suicidal Threats

•634 Meadow Ln., Alarm Drop

JANUARY 23

•212 Jefferson St., Run Away or Unruly

•121 N. Maplewood St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•634 Meadow Ln., Alarm Drop

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 6, Civil Matter

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•600 Wood St., Juveniles

JANUARY 24

•435 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Juveniles

•E. Linfoot St.@N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•751 Fairway Dr., Telephone Harassment

JANUARY 25

•300-B E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•316 Madison St., Accident (Property Damage)

•940 E. Leggett St., Alarm Drop

•140 S. Brunell St., Investigate Possible Water Break

•940 E. Oak St., Accident-injury

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

JANUARY 26

•1133 N. Ottokee St., Welfare Check

•305 Cherry St., Suspicious Activity

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 604, Run Away or Unruly

•229 E. Chestnut St., Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•438 Marshall St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

JANUARY 27

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1104, Domestic Violence

•320 Sycamore St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•528 Cherry St., Identity Theft

•Fountain Ave.@Potter St., Juveniles

JANUARY 28

•650 Lawrence Ave. Unit 206, Welfare Check

•308 W. Elm St., Suspicious Person

JANUARY 29

•Ottokee St.@Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

WEST UNITY POLICE

JANUARY 20

•Citizen Assist

•Well-Being Check

JANUARY 21

•Traffic Crash; Improper Passing/Citation

•Animal Complaint

•Agency Assist

•Theft

•Disabled Vehicle

JANUARY 22

•Well-Being Check

•Suspicious Vehicle

JANUARY 23

•Agency Assist (2)

•Domestic Violence

•Traffic Crash

•Lock-Out

JANUARY 24

•Medical Emergency

•Traffic Crash

•Agency Assist

•Rules for Marked Lanes/Warning

•Equipment Violation/Warning

JANUARY 25

•Medical Emergency

•Suspicious Activity

•Domestic Dispute

•Found Property

JANUARY 26

•Unsecured Premises

•Agency Assist

•Keep the Peace

•Theft

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Paul Fenton, 59, Jasper, MI, previously pleaded guilty to Grand Theft. He did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services, and the value of said property being $7,500 or more but less than $150,000.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Fenton to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay restitution of $53,170 to the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavior Treatment Program with the Court, and serve 30 days in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Fenton spending 17 months in prison.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Celestine, Bernard (Edgerton, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $350. Costs: $360. Jail time: 180 days with 166 days suspended. Shall have no contact with victim or the family in any form. Hands Down Domestic Violence program, shall undergo an assessment with a Renewed Mind and comply with that agency, comply with probation, report to probation on 1/27/2020.

•Ebersole, William D (Bryan, OH) Criminal trespass. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 10 days with 10 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, no contact with 134 N Main Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

•Jackson, Keith R (Pioneer, OH) Possession. Fine: $75. Costs: $85.

•Ludeman, Kenneth R (Fayette, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $75. Costs: $79.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Allen, Mark A (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Anderson, Wendy L (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Barton, Brandon L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Beltran, Stephanie M (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $400. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 27 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 1/26/2021. No future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days.

•Bauer, Sherrilee (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Campbell, Samantha J (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Deeson, Amber L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Doudt, Jerry K (Bryan, OH) Left of center. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Fonseca, Kristin L (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hartman, Case A (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Kollar, Cameron J (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Kriegel, Thomas M (West Unity, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Krill, Kathleen M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Ludeman, Kenneth R (Fayette, OH) Failure to transfer plates. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Myers, Nancy (West Unity, OH) Failure to yield in private drive. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Nihart, Sandra J (Bryan, OH) Driving without a license. Fine: $125. Costs: $79.

•Niswonger, Alissa A (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Stelzer, Georgia (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Strata, Alexandra E (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Sturt, Leah A (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Tuttle, Eileen M (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Wyse, Beth A (Stryker, OH) Slow vehicle sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Lake Seneca Prop Owners Assoc vs Gomez, Pedro & Esther (Montpelier, OH) Judgement amount: $5,900.00.

•The State Bank & Trust Co vs Kelly, Mary E (Pioneer, OH) Judgement amount: $286.96.

•The State Bank & Trust Co vs Smith, Carly L (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $1,078.38.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Ackerman, Douglas R (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Augustyniak, Marisa (Delta, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Baker, Sarah (Swanton, OH) No operator’s license. Fine/costs: $235.

•Barkimer, Jamie L (Lyons, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $132.

•Beadle, Clayton (Swanton, OH) Failure to display plates. Fine/costs: $122.

•Galliers, Ashley H (Swanton, OH) FCDA. Fine/costs: $187. No seatbelt. Fine/costs: $78.

•Habel, Morgan T (Delta, OH) Seatbelt. Fine: $33. Costs: $48.

•Hageman, Aaron T (Lyons, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $122.

•Harris, Gage E (Delta, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Karene, Lozano (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $163.

•Krempec, Catherine R (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $132.

•Krichbaum, Gary (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Krueger, Amy J (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Lerma, Lucas J (Wauseon, OH) OVI. Fine/costs: $585. No violation of law until 1/30/2025, reportable probation, drug/alcohol assessment, 3-day OVI program, license suspension for 6 months.

•Martin, Autum N (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $74. Costs: $93.

•McCullough, Melissa (Swanton, OH) Junk in yard (cleaned up). Costs: $75.

•Mendoza De Leon, Gudberto (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Miller, Bradly L (Delta, OH) Over weight. Fine/costs: $223.

•Miller, Jason J (Lyons, OH) Parking on highway. Fine/costs: $122.

•Mitchell, Anthony S (Swanton, OH) Failure to control. Fine/costs: $187.

•Montna, Joseph P (Archbold, OH) Red light. Fine/costs: $122.

•Pallitta, Natalie J (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Park, Kregg W (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $162.

•Roose, Charles R (Swanton, OH) OVI. Fine/costs: $610. 10 days jail with credit for time served, non-reportable probation until 1/29/2025, reportable probation until 1/29/2021. Drug/alcohol assessment and aftercare, 2-year license suspension with restrict plates, driving privileges if eligible after 45 days, letter of apology to officer.

•Salyer, James (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine/costs: $195.

•Schaller, Daniel M (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Schneider, Jacob R (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine/costs: $78.

•Smith, Mikki R (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Spadafore, Juliana R (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $187.

•Stamm, Jan (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $75. Costs: $85.

•St John, Christopher D (Wauseon, OH) Seat belt. Fine/costs: $78.

•Vaculik, Travis J (Metamora, OH) Assured clear distance. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Villasenor, Sherry M (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $122.

•Walters, Heidi M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine/costs: $162.

•Wertz, Kenneth B (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Young, Hannah L (Swanton, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Roose, Charles R (Swanton, OH) Domestic violence. Fine/costs: $250. Non-reportable probation until 1/29/2025. Drug/alcohol assessment and any aftercare.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Countryside Animal Clinic vs Finnegan, Cierra (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $208.63.

•Countryside Animal Clinic vs Osenbaugh, Brittany (Metamora, OH) Judgement amount: $514.69.

•Countryside Animal Clinic vs Stambaugh, Heidi (Fayette, OH) Judgement amount: $199.19.