Week Of February 12th, 2020 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JANUARY 31

•600- B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 148, Assist Fire or Rescue

•2100-B S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•500-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•300-B Stryker St., Disabled Vehicle

FEBRUARY 1

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Road Blocked

•S. Defiance St.@W. Barre Rd., Parking Violations

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•301 North St., Civil Problem

•1105 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•Franklin St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Suspicious Person

•200-B Walnut St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning

FEBRUARY 2

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B St. Anne St., Community Service

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Christine Dr.@Walnut St., Community Service

•N. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

FEBRUARY 3

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•102 S. Lincoln St., Civil Problem

•209 Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense/Warning

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•100-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense/Warning

•200-B West Field Dr., Parking Violations

•300 Quail Run, Animal Call

FEBRUARY 4

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•705 Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B W. Williams St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•500 Haven Dr. Unit 000, Unlock Vehicle

•614 N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail Funeral

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Franklin St.@W. Mechanic St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St.@E. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

FEBRUARY 5

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning (11)

•Ditto St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Lafayette St.@S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•S. Defiance St.@Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600 Park St. Unit 08, Found Property

•Franklin St.@Mechanic St., Miscellaneous

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•838 W. Barre Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•201 West St., Unlock Vehicle

•404 S. Lincoln St., Parking Violations

•1108 N. Buehrer St., Parking Violations

•206B N. Lincoln St., Parking Violations

•208 Vine St., Parking Violations

FEBRUARY 6

•100-B E. Beech St., Parking Violations

•300-B N. Defiance St., Parking Violations

•100- B W. Williams St., Parking Violations

•200-B Christine Dr., Parking Violations

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•Franklin St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•960 W. Barre Rd., Vandalism

•225 West Field Dr., Fraud

•801 E. Lutz Rd., Welfare Check

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1500 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B Stryker St., Community Service

•S. Defiance St.@Wilson St., Accident (Property Damage)

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 68, Assist Fire or Rescue

FEBRUARY 7

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail

MONTPELIER POLICE

JANUARY 26

•Cited Adam Tingley 210 S. Monroe St. age 44 for driving under suspension.

JANUARY 30

•Arrested Chavis Martinez 221 Greenfield Dr., Bryan, age 27, on a warrant out of the Bryan Municipal Court.

SWANTON POLICE

JANUARY 16

•Munson Rd., Assist Rescue-ill

•Brookside Dr., Driving Dispute

•Fulton St., Suspicious Juvenile

JANUARY 17

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

JANUARY 18

•Airport@SH 64 South, Non-injury Crash

•Paigelynn St., Emergency Notification

•Maddie St., Civil Dispute

•Brookside Dr., Welfare Check

•Airport@Turtle Crk., Injury Crash

•E. Airport Hwy., Warrant Arrest

JANUARY 19

•SH 64@Monclova, Assist OSP-Crash

•SH 64 South, Accidental Alarm

•Promenade, Unruly Juvenile

•Chestnut@Main, Non-Injury Crash

JANUARY 20

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Post Office, Non-Injury Accident

•Brookside Dr., Welfare Check

JANUARY 21

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•N. Main St., Accidental Alarm

•Airport@Hallett, Citizen Assist

•Elton Parkway, Unruly Juvenile

•Maddie St., Domestic Violence

JANUARY 22

•High School, Accidental Alarm

•St. Richard Crt., Assist Rescue-Injury

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Fire-Alarm

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Garfield@Hallett, Citizen Assist

•Promenade Dr., Telephone Harassment

•N. Hallett Ave., Cattle in Roadway

JANUARY 23

•Crestwood Dr., Unruly Juvenile

•High School, Juveniles Fighting

•N. Main St., Threats

•Airport@Co. Rd. 2, Car/Deer Accident

•Main@Bassett, Unruly Juveniles

JANUARY 24

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Holiday Ln., Phone Scam

JANUARY 25

•Promenade, Telephone Harassment

JANUARY 26

•Mettabrook, Welfare Check

•Chestnut St., Accidental Alarm

•Zeiter Way, Found Property

•S. Main St., 911 Hang-Up

•Lincoln St., Disabled Vehicle

JANUARY 27

•Turtle Creek Dr., Accidental Alarm

•Hickory St., Unlock Vehicle

•Buckthorn Dr., Unlock Vehicle

•Cherry St., Assist Rescue-ill

•E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang-Up

•S. Main St., Welfare Check

•Pennsylvania Ave., Criminal Damage

JANUARY 28

•High School, Assist Rescue-ill

•Maddie St., Suspicious Persons

•N. Main St., Parking Issue

•W. Garfield, Identity Theft

•Co. Rd. H, Unlock Vehicle

•Dodge St., 911 Hang-Up

JANUARY 29

•Turtle Creek Circle, Accidental Alarm

•Brookside Dr., Unruly Juvenile

•Memorial Park, Dispute-Unruly

JANUARY 30

•Oak St., Road Obstruction

•Elton Pkwy, Unruly Juvenile

•Garfield@Main, Injury Crash

JANUARY 31

•Turtle Creek Dr., Accidental Alarm

WAUSEON POLICE

JANUARY 29

•655 E. Linfoot St., Civil Matter

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Mental

•616 Douglas Dr., Identity Theft

•730 Fairway Ct., Suspicious Person

•141 N. Fulton St., Hit-Skip

JANUARY 30

•620 W. Leggett St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•840 Parkview, Run Away or Unruly

•716 Lawrence Ave. Unit 103, Nature Unknown

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Lost/Found/Recovered

•1270 N. Shoop Ave. Unit A, Accident (Property Damage)

•230 Clinton St., Juveniles

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•1108 Barney Oldfield Dr., Mental

•151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

JANUARY 31

•245 Grant St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•720 N. Shoop Ave., Civil Matter

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•270 Neva Dr., Larceny

•320 S. Franklin St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•E. Linfoot St.@Arrowhead, Animal Call

•100-B Banister, Traffic Jam or Road Block

•230 West Dr., Run Away

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1200, Investigate Complaint

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Civil Matter

•729 Lawrence Ave., Domestic Violence

FEBRUARY 1

•300-B S. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•425 Cole St. Unit 505, Welfare Check

•425 Cole St, Unit 208, Welfare Check

•680 Parkside Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

FEBRUARY 2

•723 S. Shoop Ave., Assault

•385 Joanna Dr., Run Away or Unruly

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Lost/Found/Recovered

FEBRUARY 3

•840 W. Elm, Loud Noise

•219 S. Fulton St., Escort/Parade

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1105, Telephone Harassment

•485-B E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•606 S. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

FEBRUARY 4

•304 E. Walnut St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•235 Beech St., Trespassing

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•S. Shoop Ave.@E. Chestnut St., Disabled Vehicle

•403 W. Chestnut St., Phone Scam

•428 E. Chestnut St., Family Trouble

•403 W. Chestnut St., Larceny

FEBRUARY 5

•288 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

WEST UNITY POLICE

JANUARY 27

•Noise Complaint

•Animal Problem

•Juvenile Problem

•Fraud

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Stop Sign/Warning

JANUARY 28

•Animal Problem

JANUARY 29

•Theft

•Suspicious Person

•Equipment/Warning

JANUARY 30

•Medical Emergency (3)

•Telephone Harassment

•Theft

•Drug Complaint

JANUARY 31

•Well-Being Check

•Traffic Crash/OVI/Citation

•Equipment/Warning

FEBRUARY 2

•Traffic Crash

•Medical Emergency

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Annita Schroeder, 24, of 329 Dogwood Ln., Delta, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. She possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Schroeder to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program, successfully complete inpatient drug treatment with Serenity Haven, and all recommended aftercare, to be held at CCNO until a bed is available at serenity Haven, and serve 96 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Schroeder spending 11 months in prison.

•Bobbie J. Spilker, age 42, Defiance, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Spilker possessed Fentanyl.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Spilker to serve 11 months in prison. The Court ordered that Ms. Spilker pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.

•Josephine Dudderar, 37, of 570 Robindale Ave., Oregon, plead guilty to Theft and Attempted Forgery. She stole coins, and she attempted to forge her name on a check.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Dudderar to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, have no contact with the victims, pay restitution of $2,850 to the victims, be assessed by A Renewed Mind, and complete any recommended treatment, and serve 4 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Dudderar spending 180 days In CCNO for each count, to be served consecutively with one another, for a total jail time of 360 days.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Foldvary, Matthew R (Defiance, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. Report to CCNO on 2-13-20220, work release granted. Restitution ordered $238.49 by 2-13-2020 to prosecutor, no contact with Bryan Walmart for 5 years.

•Gonzales, Rosa E (Bryan, OH) Assault. Fine: $350. Costs: $161.16. Jail time: 180 days with 179 days suspended. No future violations within next 4 years, restitution of $593 by 2-5-2020 to prosecutor, no contact with victim for 4 years, shall continue counseling with a Renewed Mind, shall comply with any recommendations made by that agency.

•Huffman, Robert L (Bryan, OH) Deer muzzleloader. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, defendant prohibited from hunting for one year, firearm shall be forfeited. Hunting without a license. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. Fine; $30. Costs: $30. No future violations within next 2 years, defendant prohibited from hunting for one year, firearm shall be forfeited.

•Michalski, Wade N (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $120. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, restitution of $4.99 to prosecutor within 30 days of release from incarceration, no contact with Circle K for three years.

•Moser, Todd R (Bryan, OH) Use weapon intoxicated. Fine: $300. Costs: $219. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. Shall not possess, own or use any firearms for period of his probation, shall not possess own or use any form of alcohol for the period of his probation, shall continue counseling at a Renewed Minds, firearm shall be forfeited & destroyed. Discharge firearm. Fine: $200. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Shall not possess, own or use any firearms for period of his probation, shall not possess, own or use any form of alcohol for period of his probation, shall continue counseling at a Renewed Mind, firearm shall be forfeited and destroyed.

•Oberlin, Clinton E (Bryan, OH) Criminal mischief. Fine: $250. Costs: $109. Jail time: 60 days with 60 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no contact with victim for 3 years.

•Peck, Roxanne (Bryan, OH) Falsification. Fine: $300. Costs: $210. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Phillips, James D (Bryan, OH) Assault. Fine: $350. Costs: $114. Jail time: 180 days with 175 days suspended. Report to CCNO on 3-1-2020, work release granted. No future violations within next 2 years, no contact with victim for 2 years.

•Seibert, Melinda N (West Unity, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $50. Costs: $85.

•Shadbolt, Matthew A (Bryan, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $250. Costs: $215. Jail time: 90 days with 69 days suspended. No future violations within next 4 years, no violent or threatening contact with victim, shall report to the Bryan Municipal Probation department immediately after release from CCNO. Follow any and all recommendations of probation department. Criminal trespass. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 4 years, shall report to the Bryan Municipal Probation department immediately after release from CCNO, shall follow all recommendations of probation, no violent or threatening contact with victim.

•Smith, Troy D (Pioneer, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $90. Costs: $85. Possession of controlled substance. Fine: $135. Costs: $40.

•Stahler, William D (Edon, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no violent or threatening contact with victim for 3 years.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Ankney, Daniel W (Edon, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Barrett, Clinton W (Montpelier, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Braun, Jerry J (Edon, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Burnham, Trent J (Stryker, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Cline, Diana K (West Unity, OH) Right of way when turning left. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Cover, Donald L (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $25. Costs: $93.

•Dockery, Kelsey M (Defiance, OH) Driving marked lanes. Fine: $71. Costs: $79. Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Dockery, Kelsey M (Defiance, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Dow, Jennifer (Ney, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Kinstle, Alex L (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Koch, Danny L (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Lamb, James W (Montpelier, OH) Driving without a CDL. Fine: $250. Costs: $168. Jail time: 180 days with 160 days suspended. Set up an appt with recovery services within seven days, jail consecutive with all cases, defendant shall follow all recommendations of probation department and attend all counseling sessions, shall immediately report to the probation department.

•Lamb, James W (Montpelier, OH) Driving without a CDL. Fine: $300 with $95 suspended. Jail time: 60 days with 60 days suspended. Must schedule an appointment with recovery services within seven days, must follow all recommendations of the probation department and must attend all counseling sessions.

•Fish, Kennedy R (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hahn, Sarah B (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $96. Costs: $79.

•Hupe, Joshua L (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Kinsman, Rachel K (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Lerma, Rose M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $35. Costs: $79.

•Livensparger, William J (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Nichols, Gabriel J (Bryan, OH) OVI suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 87 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 2/25/2020, no future violations within next 2 years.

•Mcneal, James M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Nowak, Garrett F (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Reeser, Kristin J (Stryker, OH) Right of way when turning left. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Rufenacht, Laura A (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Smith, Nathan M (Archbold, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $84. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 12/25/2020. No future violations within next 2 years, 1st timers retreat within 90 days, defendant not to have minors in vehicle during period of suspension, vacate license suspension and fees. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Spangler, Martin T (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Speiser, Betty A (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Streeter, Dillen J (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Temple, Dominic J (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Tingley, Adam C (Montpelier, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $350. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 3/27/2020, no future violations within next 2 years. Illegal plates. Costs: $40.

•Whiteman, Joshua E (Bryan, OH) Failure to display operator’s license. Fine: $200. Costs: $86. Sufficient proof of insurance shown.

•Williams, Levi K (Pioneer, OH) Lanes of travel. Fine: $46. Costs: $79. Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Winkler, Erik M (Ney, OH) Expired operator’s license less 6 months. Fine: $71. Costs: $84.

•Woodring, Kelly J (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Zimmerman, Lee R (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Lake Seneca Prop Owners Assoc vs Gomez, Pedro & Esther (Montpelier, OH) Judgement amount: $5,900.00.

•The State Bank & Trust Co vs Kelly, Mary E (Pioneer, OH) Judgement amount: $286.96.

•The State Bank & Trust Co vs Smith, Carly L (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $1,078.38.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Beadle, Clayton (Swanton, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Britenriker, Jason J (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Brown, Kevin R (Delta, OH) Loud muffler. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Couts, Lonnie G (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Galliers, Ashley H (Swanton, OH) Seatbelt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Hahn, Judith A (Delta, OH) Traffic device. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Haselman, Jennifer (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Kohlhofer, Joyce (Swanton, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Mora, Martha M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Martin, Paige E (Archbold, OH) Signal lights. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Nieto, Guadalupe (Delta, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•O’Brien, Ashton L (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Richer, Larry A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Schroeder, Gail J (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Sgro, Emily R (Swanton, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Short, Tyson M (Delta, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Schneider, Jacob R (Swanton, OH) Seatbelt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Sliwinski, Debra A (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Spadafore, Juliana R (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Vermilion, Allison R (Archbold, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Wagoner, Garret R (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Weltin, Duane M III (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•McCullough, Melissa A (Swanton, OH) Junk in yard. Costs: $75. No violations of law until 2/1/21.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs Ford, Billy (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $2,872.71.

•Toledo Automatic Door Co vs Smith, Tony (Metamora, OH) Judgement amount: $3,914.00.