Week Of July 22nd

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JULY 10

•305 Union St., Welfare Check

JULY 11

•500-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•717 Seigel Dr., 911 Hang Up

•208 Linda Ct., 911 Hang Up

•300-B N. Defiance St., Bicycle Violations

•506 Walnut St., Civil Problem

•Frey Rd.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense

•407 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 000, 911 Hang Up

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•Bankney Ave.@Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 303, Domestic Trouble

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

JULY 12

•210 Douglas Dr., Assist Police

•810 Jantzi Dr., Assist Fire or Rescue

•100-B E. Lutz Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•24725 CR G, Unwanted Person

•E. Lutz Rd.@Vine St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•208 Sylvanus St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•200-B Park St., Community Service

•202 Christine Dr., 911 Hang Up

•224 Hawthorne Dr., 911 Hang Up

JULY 13

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•107 S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

JULY 14

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•900-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•300-B Stryker St., Assist Other Unit

•1200 Stryker St., Larceny

•800-B West St., Felony Warrant

JULY 15

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St.@E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

•400-B Walnut St., Found Property

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•901 Stryker St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1200 Stryker St., Larceny

•2001 S. Defiance St., Assist Police Unit

•LaChoy Dr.@Monterey Ct., Community Service

•Frey Rd.@Stryker St., Assist Other Unit

•Christine Dr.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B Willow Way, Parking Violations

•Ditto St.@Walnut St., Community Service

•1950 S. Defiance St., Juvenile

•E. Lutz Rd.@Vine St., Assist Fire or Rescue

JULY 16

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•812 Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Detail

•603 Sauder St., Found Property

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Threats/Harassment

•801 W. Barre Rd., Found Property

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

JULY 17

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

BRYAN POLICE

JULY 10

•409 N Walnut St. Suspicious person. Report of person looking in window; unable to locate.

•516 E Butler St. Assist civilian. Request officer to discuss issues with landlord.

•Wilson St/Allen St. Dog complaint. Report of dog bite; referred to dog warden.

•Donaldson Ace Hardware. 911 hang-up.

•Union St/NAPA. Traffic stop. Warning issued; expired tags/marked lanes.

•Hamilton St/Walnut St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; off truck route.

•Union Trailer Court. Warrant. Joshua Futch transported to CCNO on outstanding warrant.

•St Rt 15/County Road H. Injury accident.

•Ohio Gas Company/W High St. Non-injury accident.

•Main St/Foster St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; defective equipment tail lights.

•215 W Bryan St. Harassment. Report of harassment; gave complainant advice.

•Winthrop Terrace Apartments. Assist civilian. Officer request; unable to locate.

JULY 11

•Bard Manufacturing. Suspicious auto. Unable to locate.

•S Union St/Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•215 W Bryan St. Harassment. Report of receiving threats.

•215 W Bryan St. Harassment. Report of harassment; report taken.

•406 N Cherry St. Fire crew. Report of oven smoking.

•Union St/County Road 15. Auto violation. Unable to locate.

•100 S Walnut St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Little Caesars. Harassment. Report of harassment.

•200 LaGlyda Court block. Auto violation. Report of red Dodge truck sitting on the curb for 3 days; marked for 72 hours.

•207 E Trevitt St. Trespassing. Report of 2 people trespassing on the property.

•Shell Spee-D-Mart. Assist civilian. Request patrol; unable to locate.

•Wilson St/Williams St. Assist civilian. Report of a water tank leaking in the road.

•100 E High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; disobeying traffic control device.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Main St/viaduct. Traffic stop. Failure to display registration.

•Wal-Mart. Auto violation. Report of vehicle driving reckless; unable to locate.

•Blakeslee Ave/High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; lighted lights.

•Main St/Wilson St. Auto violation. Report of vehicle driving reckless; unable to locate.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Assist civilian. Report of being over charged on her debit card; gave advice.

JULY 12

•620 W High St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Disturb peace. Noise complaint; advised person of noise complaint and advised to turn it down.

•Compassion Medical Clinic. Assist other department. Structure fire; report taken.

•207 E Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•Plaza Senior Center. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•202 N Emmet St. Lockout.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Request assistance getting her cell phone back.

•522 W Bryan St. Family trouble. Anonymous report of family trouble; report taken.

•1000 S Main St block. Non-injury accident.

•410 S Lynn St. Auto violation. Vehicle marked for 72 hours.

•1302 Cobblestone Rd. Lockout.

•South St/Cherry St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension and expired plates.

•207 E Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•Imagination Station. Assist civilian. Report of person riding a motorcycle on the sidewalk in the park.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; James Treesh warned for disorderly conduct.

•339 W Mulberry St. 911 hang-up.

•1200 S Main St block. Auto violation. Report of possible drunk driver; unable to locate.

JULY 13

•Bryan Auto Depot/St Rt 15. Traffic stop. Warning issued; obstructed registration and expired operator’s license.

•327 S Portland St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•CHWC. Assist other department. Report of Niki Swary being unruly in the ICU.

•Wilson St/Main St. Non-injury accident.

•519 S Beech St. Junk vehicles. Junk complaint; report taken.

•722 S Lynn St. Junk vehicles. Junk complaint; report taken.

•814 S Lynn St. Junk vehicles. Junk complaint; report taken.

•321 E Perry St. Junk vehicles. Junk complaint; report taken.

•521 S Walnut St. Harassment. Report of harassment, report taken.

•Shell Spee-D-Mart. Trespassing. Report of a person on the bathroom floor for over an hour, complainant would like him removed from the store; unable to locate.

•322 N Beech St. Lockout.

•522 S Lynn St. Bike recovered. Possible bike that had been stolen; complainant was contacted and was not his.

•716 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•503 E Mulberry St. Auto violation. Report possible road rage in the county.

•Sunny Dr/Avenue A. Auto violation.

•Union Trailer Court. Harassment. Request to speak with an officer in reference to harassment.

•221 E Mulberry St. Trash complaint. Report of person going through her trash.

•Titan Tire/Union St. Assist civilian. Disabled vehicle.

•400 W South St block. Warning issued; speed.

•Union Trailer Court. Lockout.

•800 E Mulberry St block. Parking violation. Report of a vehicle parked headed the wrong way; unable to locate.

•126 Elm Dr. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•100 Deerfield Cir. Suspicious auto. Report of suspicioius vehicle; unable to locate.

JULY 14

•South St/Potter Inc. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•310 E High St. Trash complaint. Report of garbage bags that the neighbor is throwing out of their window.

•538 W High St. Harassment. Report of harassment; report taken,

•Amtrak station. Juvenile complaint. Report of three juveniles throwing rocks at vehicles; warned for trespassing.

•Cashland. Assist civilian. Report of issues with a customer; civil issue, report taken.

•403 Cardinal Dr. Non-injury accident.

•South St/Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed and driving under suspension.

•Alliance Church. Suspicious auto. Suspicious vehicle behind the church.

JULY 15

•522 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•321 N Lynn St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•CHWC. Harassment. Report person messaged after being told not to; gave complainant advice.

•CHWC. Harassment. Report person messaged her again; person warned.

•522 W Bryan St. Lockout. Request assistance gaining entry into their residence; report taken.

•220 E Pierce St. Forgery/fraud. Report of identity theft; report taken,

•522 W Bryan St. Trespassing. Report of unauthorized person living in his rental unit; gave complainant advice.

•Plaza Senior Center. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•914 S Cherry St. Assist other department. Request a well-being check.

•300 S Main St block. Non-injury accident.

•522 W Bryan St. Report of person is yelling upstairs.

•Wilson St/Auburn Dr. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Mulberry St/Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Portland St/Pleasantwood Ave. Traffic stop. Investigative stop.

•Mattie Marsh Shelter. Juvenile complaint. Report of teenagers being loud and playing loud music; unable to locate.

JULY 16

•217 W Bryan St. Neighbor trouble. All persons involved warned for disorderly conduct.

•Wilson St/Lynn St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Main St/Wilson St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; disobey traffic control device.

•323 E South St. Property damage. Report of person driving through the property. No damage to the property, they will work out the issue.

•Wal-Mart. 911 hang-up.

•Wal-Mart. Dog complant. Report of unattended dog in a vehicle.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Juvenile complaint. Gave advice.

•716 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Citizen assistance; gave advice.

•South St/Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed, warning issued; unsafe vehicle.

•519 E Hamilton St. 911 hang-up.

•300 Huntington Dr. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Cherry St/Perry St. Disturb peace. Report of people yelling outside.

•Bently’s/Estle parking lot. DWI/OVI. Citation issued; OVI, warning issued; reckless operation.

MONTPELIER POLICE

JULY 10

•Arrested Rodney Tingle, age 57, of 413 E. Madison St., Montpelier for Criminal Trespassing. He was released.

JULY 14

•Cited Mellisa Landers, age 34, of 5523 S. Lake Pleasant Rd, Osseo, MI for Driving Under Suspension

•Arrested John Anderson, Jr., age 25, of 322 Empire St., Montpelier, Ohio, for Criminal Trespassing. He was released.

•Arrested Andrew Leininger, age 24, 16636 CR 10-3, Lyons, Ohio on two counts of Assault. He was taken to CCNO.

WAUSEON POLICE

JULY 8

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•138 N. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•305 Cherry St., Vandalism

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•00 E. Oak St., Vandalism

•00 Wabash St., Threats/Harassment

JULY 9

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•886 Krieger St., Alarm Drop

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•220 N. Franklin St., Fire

•1300-B N. Ottokee St., Debris/Item in Roadway

•1442 N. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•600 Wood St., Animal Call

•100-B Cedar St., Fireworks

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 103, Domestic Violence

JULY 10

•960 Fairway Ln., Investigate Complaint

•620 Potter St., Larceny

•100-B Birch St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•1224 Apache Dr., Vandalism

•519 E. Elm St., Investigate Complaint

•429 Robert Dr., Threats/Harassment

•1442 N. Shoop Ave., Escort/Parade

•00 W. Leggett St., Loud Noise

JULY 11

•141 N. Fulton St., Missing Person

•248 N. Fulton St., Animal Call

•227 Sycamore St., Prowlers

•412 W. Elm St., Suspicious Vehicle

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Welfare Check

•705 Fairway Ln. Unit 2, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•131 Cedar Ct., Welfare Check

•205 Commercial St., Open Door

•1462 N. Shoop Ave., Vandalism

JULY 12

•528 Ottokee St., Vandalism

•712 Lawrence Ave. Unit 216, Domestic Violence

•1462 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•760 E. Linfoot St., Animal Call

•231 W. Elm St., Suspicious Person

•230 Clinton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•525 Vine St., Run Away or Unruly

•605 Meadow Ln., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 Parkview, Alarm Drop

•828 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•317 N. Fulton St., Alarm Drop

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 7, Threats/Harassment

•00 E. Leggett St., Suspicious Person

JULY 13

•132 W. Leggett St., Run Away or Unruly

•228 Cherry St., Animal Call

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Response To Resistance

•1417 Clermont Dr., Welfare Check

•735 S. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•00 W. Leggett St., Found Drone

•130 W. Chestnut St., Suspicious Activity

•131 W. Chestnut, Suspicious Person

•525 Vine St., Domestic Violence

•248 N. Fulton St., Welfare Check

JULY 14

•W. Elm St., Suspicious Activity

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 46, Investigate Complaint

•525 Vine St., Run Away or Unruly

•720 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•725 Wood St., Open Door

•N. Shoop Ave.@Airport Hwy., Lost/Found/Recovered

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

JULY 15

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Lost/Found/Recovered

SWANTON POLICE

JULY 1

•Promenade Dr., Juveniles Ringing Doorbells

•Memorial Park, Found Property

•Maple St., Neighbor Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Cass St., Parking Issue

•Airport@SH 64, Suspicious Person

•W. Airport Hwy., Child Endangerment

•N. Main St., Vandalism

•Chestnut St., Vehicle Malfunction

•Airport@S. Main, Citizen Assist

•Airport@Hallett, Warrant Arrest

•Chestnut St., Vehicle Malfunction

JULY 2

•Co. Rd. 1-1, Wild Racoons

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Act

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•N. Main St., Loose Dog

•Chestnut@Harrison, Disabled Vehicle

•Dodge St., Fireworks

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

JULY 3

•Airport@Hallett, Accidental Alarm

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•W. Garfield, Disabled Vehicle

•Main@RR Tracks, Juveniles on Train

•Airport@Scott Rd., Reckless Driving

•Co. Rd. J@Co. Rd. 1, Disabled Vehicle

•Airport@Turtle Creek, Welfare Check

•Swanton Reservoir, Suspicious Person

JULY 4

•Dodge St., Noise Complaint

JULY 5

•W. Airport Hwy., Fireworks

•Forrester Dr., Suspicious Persons

•S. Main St., Suspicious Act

•Holiday Ln., Welfare Check

JULY 6

•Dodge St., Reckless Driving

•Lincoln St., Unlock Vehicle

•Willow Run, Gafitti On Signs

•Dodge St., Neighbor Dispute

•N. Main St., Unruly Juvenile

JULY 7

•N. Main St., Unruly Juvenile

•N. Main St., Unruly Juvenile

•N. Main St., 911 Hang Up

•Valleywood Golf Course, 911 Hang Up

•Hickory St., Injured Animal

•Airport@SH 64, Illegal Dumping

•St. Rt. 64@CR J, Removed Deer From Road

•Airport@CR 4, Reckless Driver

•Co. Rd. F, Assist Deputy

•Paigelynn St., Neighbor Dispute

JULY 8

•Co. Rd. C@Co. Rd. 2, Assist Deputy-Crash

•Marshall Dr., Welfare Check

•Maddie St., Citizen Assist-ill

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Airport@Scott, Reckless Driver

•E. Airport Hwy., Property Damage

•W. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•Airport@SH 64, Citizen Assist

•Co. Rd. 1-1, Assist Deputy

JULY 9

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue-ill

•Maddie St., Property Damage

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Lawrence St., Welfare Check

•Mettabrook Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•Airport@Hallett, Accidental Alarm

JULY 10

•N. Main St., Suspicious Persons

•Maddie St., Harassment

•Paigelynn St., Civil Issue

•Co. Rd. 1-3, Assist Deputy

JULY 11

•W. Garfield, Domestic Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang-Up

•Cass St., Noises-Fireworks

JULY 12

•W. Airport Hwy., Loose Dog

•Mettabrook St., Accident, Overdose

•Sanderson St., Noise Complaint

•Hallett Ave., Suspicious Persons

•Maddie St., Citizen Assist

JULY 13

•Airport@Dogwood, Debris in Roadway

•N. Main St., Menacing

•N. Main St., Trespassing

•Co. Rd. J@SH 64, Assist Deputy

•Church St., Welfare Check

JULY 14

•E. Airport Hwy., Unwanted Subject

•E. St. Clair, Cable hit by truck

•Dodge St., 911 Hang Up

•Paigelynn St., Domestic Dispute

•Maple St., Civil Dispute

•Lincoln St., Trespassing

•W. Airport Hwy., Open Door

•Browning Rd., Loose Dog

JULY 15

•N. Main St., Prowler

•N. Main St., Unruly Juvenile

•Chestnut St., Unlock Vehicle

•Sanderson St., Criminal Damage

•E. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•St. Richard Crt., Domestic Dispute

•Airport@SH 64, Road Rage

•Dodge@Ivy St., Disabled Vehicle

WEST UNITY POLICE

JULY 6

•Suspicious Activity

•Theft

•Found Property

JULY 7

•911 Hang-Up

•Lock-Out

JULY 9

•Theft/Auto

•Theft

•Juvenile Problem

•Property Damage

•Found Property

JULY 10

•Theft

•Animal Complaint

•Domestic Dispute

JULY 11

•Unsecured Premise

•Lock-Out

•Traffic Crash, ACDA/Citation

•Juvenile Problem (2)

•Speed/Warning (2)

JULY 12

•Fraud

•Wanted Person/Arrest

•Agency Assist

•Speed/Warning

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Krystal N. Ramos, age 33, Delta, previously pled guilty to Attempted Possession of Cocaine. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Ramos attempted to possess cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Ramos to two years of community control, He ordered Ms. Ramos be held at CCNO until she can enter drug treatment at Serenity Haven; pay prosecution costs; be successfully discharged from the Drug Court program; successfully complete drug treatment at Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare; not enter bars and/or taverns; and comply with an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Ramos serving 180 days in jail.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Briskey, Dallin (Wauseon, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $116.50.

•Butler, Kelly L (Edgerton, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Emmons, Jonthen E (Montpelier, OH) Assault. Fine: $100. Costs: $100. Jail time: 180 days with 179 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Johnson, Tina L (West Unity, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $146.92. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, no contact with Family Dollar.

•Leininger, Andrew G (Lyons, OH) Assault. Fine: $350. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 85 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no contact with victims. Assault. Fine: $350. Costs: $45. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no contact with victims.

•Thiel Maag, Tyler J (Montpelier, OH) Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $95.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Barnett, Jerry L (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $500. Costs: $100.01.

•Brown, Steve (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Chlebek, Scott (Defiance, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $47. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $79.

•Collins, Haylee (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Ebaugh, Gary D (Bryan, OH) Junk vehicle. Fine: $100 with $50 suspended. Costs: $79. Shall move or plate van within next 5 days.

•Eitniear, Destiny J (Edgerton, OH) Temporary instruction permit. Fine: $150. Costs: $79.

•Ferguson, Ashley R (Bryan, OH) Junk vehicle. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Leu, Mckinzie E (West Unity, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $100. Costs: $86.

•Marino, Solomon F (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Mercer, Mary B (Montpelier, OH) Left of center. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Mitchell, Taj M (Edon, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Oberlin, Mandy S (Bryan, OH) Criminal trespassing. Fine: $100. Costs: $181. Jail time: 30 days with 29 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, shall not return to Walmart for next 5 years.

•Pease, Payton M (Blakeslee, OH) Tag/sticker violation. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Reynolds, Justin K (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Sanchez, Michael L (Bryan, OH) Junk vehicle. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Seibert, Robert H (Stryker, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Thiel Maag, Tyler J (Montpelier, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $95. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 4/21/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st timers Retreat within 90 days.

•Tressler, Heather R (Sherwood, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

• Coldwell, Darlene M (Delta, OH) Junk vehicles. Fine: $15. Costs: $75.

•Comstock, Evelyn J (Swanton, OH) Reckless operation. Fine: $250. Costs: $85.

•Flickinger, James G (Delta, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Gregorio Cruze, Marcos (Delta, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $150. Costs: $85. No violation of law until 7/15/2025.

•Grieser, Audrey F (Archbold, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Newman, Gary Q (Defiance, OH) Gross overload. Fine: $264. Costs: $85.

•Wyse, Danielle C (Archbold, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Aja Behavioral vs Riggs, Geraldine (Napoleon, OH) Judgement amount: $842.60.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Andrews, Clay M (Archbold, OH) Judgement amount: $442.48.