Week Of July 29th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JULY 17

•200-B E. Lutz Rd., Accident (Property Damage)

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

•100-B LaChoy Dr., Community Service

•300 Short-Buehrer Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Follow Up

•402 S. Defiance St., Unit 000, Unlock Vehicle

•904 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Traffic Offense / Warning

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

JULY 18

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Suspicious Person

•3646 Co. Rd 22, Assist Fire or Rescue

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300 Vine St., Traffic Offense/ Warning

•400-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•720 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Lafayette St. @ CR 24, Suspicious Vehicle

JULY 19

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•108 W. Park Dr., Larceny

•305 Union St., Follow Up

•200 Williams St., Found Property

JULY 20

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 708, Threats or Harassment

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•930 W. Barre Rd., Hit-Skip

•Lawrence Ave. @ Sylvanus St., Community Service

•930 Barre Rd., Follow Up

•506 Stryker St., Found Property

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Jane Ct @ Murbach St., Parking Violations

•200-B Brussel St., Assist Police Unit

JULY 21

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•FranklinSt. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•100-B N. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

JULY 22

•S. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•FranklinSt. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

•100-B Quail Run, Parking Violations

•4000-B Sr 66, Traffic Offense

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Lost Keys

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•208 West St., Unlock Vehicle

•200-B E. Mechanic St., Special Detail

•1700-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

JULY 23

•600-B Traffic Detail

•LaChoy Dr. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•800-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

JULY 24

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Suspicious Person

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

BRYAN POLICE

JULY 17

•Parkview Physicians Group. Lockout.

•327 N Cherry St. Warrant. Warrant service; unable to locate.

•420 N Myers St. Warrant. Warrant service; unable to locate.

•Shawnee Salon. Warrant. Warrant service; unable to locate.

•Union Mobile Home Court. Warrant. Warrant service; unable to locate.

•106 S Allen St. Warrant. Warrant service; unable to locate.

•322 S Cherry St. Warrant. Warrant service; unable to locate.

•102 W Hamilton St. Warrant. Warrant service; unable to locate.

•Main St / Hamilton St. Non-injury accident.

•Grand Plaza Mexican Restaurant. Lockout.

•Parkview Physicians Group. Suspicious person. Unable to locate; report taken.

•Perry St / Lynn St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

JULY 18

•403 N Walnut St. Assist civilian. Request assistance in getting person to leave his residence; civil matter.

•215 S Emmet St. Injury accident. Report taken.

•321 Toy St. Lockout.

•304 Center St. Assist civilian.

Wal-Mart. Dog complaint. Report of a dog in a vehicle; unable to locate.

•403 N Walnut St. Assault. Report of assault; report taken.

•Town & Country. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office request assistance.

•885 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer, no report; extra patrol in the area.

•110 N Lynn St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•Main St / viaduct. Auto violation. Report of auto violation; unable to locate.

•Lily’s Pad. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; Leland Hoffman was warned for disorderly conduct.

JULY 19

•409 E Trevitt St. Disturbing the peace.

•1201 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•409 E Trevitt St. Disturbing the peace. Report of the person there being loud.

•415 Olive Dr. Assist civilian. Well-being check requested.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Harassment. Report of harassment.

•600 E Wilson St block. Assist other department. Report of a person having a medical emergency in a vehicle.

•409 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•Circle K. Harassment. Report of a couple in the store harassing the clerk and customers.

•334 N Walnut St. Disturb the peace. Report of a disturbance.

•Winthrop Terrace Apartments. Dog complaint. Report of barking dog.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. 911 hang-up.

•Union Trailer Court. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; report taken.

JULY 20

•1000 S Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; tail lights.

•700 Circle Dr block. Suspicious person. Unable to locate.

•422 S Main St. Disturb the peace. Report of verbal altercation; other half left prior to officer on scene.

•Phil’s One Stop. Auto violation. Report of a golf cart in the roadway.

•830 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•Roseland Shelter. Gun complaint. Report of 3 persons on the bridge with a firearm; unable to locate.

•South St/Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Get-n-Go Mart. Narcotics. Report of a narcotic complaint; unable to locate.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Failure to pay. Report of drive-off.

•715 E Bryant St. Family trouble. Anonymous report of residents outside fighting.

•Fountain Grove Cemetery. Suspicious auto. Report of suspicious vehicle driving around the cemetery.

•Mattie Marsh Shelter. Assist civilian. Report of suspicious activity; unable to locate.

JULY 21

•Lynn St/Perry St. Dog complaint. Report of loose aggressive dog in the area; unable to locate.

•Union St/Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Bryan Municipal Court. Harassment. Report of telephone harassment; report taken.

•Taco Bell. Non-injury accident.

•614 E Edgerton St. Vandalism. Report of vandalism; report taken.

•Tractor Supply Company. Narcotics. Report of paraphernalia; extra patrol requested.

•Winthrop Terrace Apartments. Harassment. Complainant requests to speak with officer; report taken.’

•SKLD. Lockout.

•300 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Person waiting for a ride to hospital, denied medical attention; no longer in roadway.

•830 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Report of person across the street was not acting right.

•Bryan Plastic Processing. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•327 Townline Rd. 911 hang-up.

•Dollar Tree. Lockout.

•S Main St/Hill’s Forklift Repair. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•1021 Markey Dr. Assist civilian. Request officer at his residence.

•S Union St / Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Wilson St / Union St. Traffic stop.

•Mattie Marsh Shelter. Suspicious auto. Report of group of cars and people in the park; unable to locate.

•500 W Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Report of hearing a loud bang and saw a plume of smoke; unable to locate.

JULY 22

•United States Post Office. Assist civilian. Report of a vehicle with lights on; vehicle secure, everything is ok.

•Goodwill. Suspicious person. Person behind Goodwill; warned for trespassing.

•SKLD. Larceny. Report of larceny; report taken.

•324 E Maple St. Assist civilian. Well-being check since person did not answer the door for his meal from the Department of Aging; he is fine.

•Emmet St / Wilson St. Dog complaint. Help catching a loose dog.

•Auto Zone. Auto violation. Report of vehicle speeding through the town and almost causing accidents and the vehicle being turned sideways in the roadway, was parked at Auto Zone.

•Wilson St / Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; expired registration.

•500 Union St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•300 S Main St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•S Main St / Hill’s Forklift Repair. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Union St / High St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; peeling.

•Dollar General. Lockout.

•Dollar General. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•1820 E High St. Family trouble. Report taken.

•215 W Bryan St. Neighbor trouble. Report of neighbor throwing glass out of their window.

•Lily’s Pad. Family trouble.

•100 Toy St block. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•1131 Bellaire Ave. Harassment. Complainant reports she was harassed.

JULY 23

•700 S Lynn St block. Disturb the peace. Report of someone yelling and screaming.

•Williams County Public Library. Suspicious person. Report of someone sleeping in the window area outside; warning given that he cannot sleep there.

•Circle K. Assist civilian. Report of someone sitting near the roadway; person was dropped off at his home.

•Rite Aid. Robbery. Report taken.

•GenFed. 911 hang-up.

•300 W High St block. Assist civilian. Referred to Williams County Sheriff Office.

•711 S Main St. 911 hang-up. No one lives at that address; checked with neighbors but no one was home.

•217 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; advice given.

•340 E Bryan St. Lockout.

•300 S Main St block. Assist civilian. Officer was flagged down by civilian; gave advice.

•Arby’s. Traffic stop. Citation issued. Disobeying traffic control device.

•Fountain Park Assisted Living. Request officer assistance; gave advice.

•Circle K. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•Bryan Senior Housing. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; gave advice.

•221 N Meyers St. 911 hang-up.

MONTPELIER POLICE

JULY 18

•Arrested John Anderson, Jr., age 25, of 322 Empire St., Montpelier, Ohio for Criminal Trespass

•Arrested Tiffany Wheeler, age 38, of 112 ½ S. Jonesville St., Montpelier, Ohio on a Warrant out of Bryan Municipal Court for failure to pay fines. She was taken to CCNO.

WAUSEON POLICE

JULY 15

•N. Shoop Ave.@E. Elm St., Accident (Property Damage)

•235 Clinton St., Welfare Check

•1051 N. Shoop Ave., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•Vine St.@W. Chestnut St., Debris/Item in Roadway

•831 Burr Rd., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•248 N. Fulton St., Unwanted

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•128 Depot St., Alarm Drop

•827 N. Fulton St., Fight

•129 E. Oak St., Welfare Check

•709 S. Harvest Lane, Welfare Check

JULY 16

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 207, Suspicious Activity

•W. Elm St., Juveniles

•840 Parkview, Alarm Drop

•230 Clinton St., Animal Call

•734 E. Elm St., Missing Person

•1308 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•525 Vine St., Suicide Attempt

•425 Cole St. Unit 301, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•215 Wabash St., Disorderly Conduct

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Response to Resistance

•303 Joanna Sr., Disorderly Conduct

JULY 17

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•100-B S. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•N. Shoop Ave. @ Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•250 W. Linfoot St., Suspicious Person

•1200-B N. Shoop Ave., Civil Matter

•650 Lawrence Ave. Unit 206, Assault

•517 Third St., Suspicious Activity

JULY 18

•1044 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•840 W. Elm St., Unit 801, Mental

•650 Lawrence Ave. Unit 206, Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Man w / Gun

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 45, Investigate Complaint

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•529 E. Chestnut St., Domestic Violence

JULY 19

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Lost/Found/Recovered

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 137, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•248 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Vehicle

•476 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 3, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•140 N. Franklin St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•319 S. Oakwood St., Family Trouble

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•860 W. Elm St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 117, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

JULY 20

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•619 Beech St., Civil Matter

•255 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Vandalism

•621 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•1105 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•838 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Activity

•239 E. Leggett St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•736 S. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•156 W. Chestnut St., Welfare Check

JULY 21

•00 E. Leggett St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•715 E. Leggett St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•County Road D@St. Rt. 108, Disabled Vehicle

•00 E. Oak St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1000, Trespassing

JULY 22

•135 Superior St., Animal Call

WEST UNITY POLICE

JULY 13

•Noise Complaint

•Domestic Dispute

•Hit/Skip Crash

•Speed/Warning (2)

JULY 14

•Well-Being Check

•Unsecure Premises

JULY 15

•Domestic Dispute

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Fraud

•Speed/Warning

JULY 16

•Theft/Vehicle

•Unwanted Person

•Lock Out

JULY 17

•Lock Out (2)

•Child Abuse

•Animal Problem

•Speed/Warning (2)

JULY 18

•Agency Assist

•Lock Out

•Animal Problem

•Well-Being Check

JULY 19

•Suspicious Person

•Medical Emergency

•Suspicious Activity

•Lock-Out (2)

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Anderson, John L Jr (Montpelier, OH) Criminal trespass. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, shall not return to 513 E Lawrence Street, Montpelier, OH 2 years.

•Anderson, John L Jr (Montpelier, OH) Criminal trespass. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, defendant shall not return to 516 Bryant Street, Montpelier, OH for next 2 years.

•Barron, Jose G (Bryan, OH) Menacing. Fine: $250. Costs: $119. Jail time: 30 days with 20 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, no contact with Don C North Municipal Building for next 2 years.

•Green, Summer (Bryan, OH) Dog at large. Fine: $96. Costs: $84. Failure to register. Fine: $85. Costs: $45.

•Gonzalez, Aaron M (Bryan, OH) Dispose of garbage. Fine: $100. Costs: $99.51. Defendant shall clean property to satisfaction of Bryan City Engineering Department within 30 days.

•Studer, Michaela (Montpelier, OH) Criminal trespass. Fine: $200. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, not to return to Eagle’s property.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Bohner, Carolyn S (Montpelier, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Freed, Jonathan L (Hicksville, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Green, Joleen R (Bryan, OH) Failure to reinstate. Fine: $200. Costs: $79. Illegal plates. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Hemenway, Shaunna M (Montpelier, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Luderman, Nicholas C (Napoleon, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 27 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 7/18/2021, no future violations within next 3 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days. Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Robinson, Katherine (Sherwood, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Shindledecker, Sean C (Stryker, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Thomas, James R (Bryan, OH) OVI suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 8/7/2020, no future violations within next 3 years.

•Villanueva, Anna M (Napoleon, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Woods, Jeffrey L (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $1,000. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 1/19/2021.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Creamer, Michael S West Unity, Oh) Judgement amount: $287.94.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Quillen, Michael (Bryan, OH) Judgment amount: $1,175.32.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Dorsey, Nathanial Ryan (West Unity, OH) Judgment amount: $344.31.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Knepper, Cameron S (West Unity, OH) Judgment amount: $686.03.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Michel, Brian J (Bryan, OH) Judgment amount: $294.06.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Shepherd, Justen (Bryan, OH) Judgment amount: $1,083.03

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Walters, Sebastian L (Bryan, OH) Judgment amount: $595.28.

•Patel, Bhagavandas (Bryan, OH) vs Carlson, James (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $2,200.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Arenett, Shannen (Swanton, OH) Red light. Fine/costs: $187.

•Arnett, Donald (Lyons, OH) Failure to yield. Fine/costs: $187.

•Brown, Johnny M Jr (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Coldwell, Darlene (Delta, OH) Junk vehicle. Fine/costs: $90.

•Delgado, Jose A (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Elek, Joshua (Wauseon, OH) Excessive noise. Fine/costs: $105.

•Glickinger, James G (Delta, OH) Failure to yield. Fine/costs: $85.

•Grant, Tony (Napoleon, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Henricks, Patrick II (Swanton, OH) Reckless operation. Fine/costs: $335. 90-day license suspension with privileges. Drug/alcohol assessment and any aftercare, 72-hour program, reportable probation.

•Kurucz, Christopher N (Swanton, OH) Unauthorized use of property. Fine/costs: $250.

•Lauharn, Kenneth D (Swanton, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Mohr, Micah R (Delta, OH) Reckless operation. Fine/costs: $250. 90-day license suspension, 3-day program complete in 60 days, reportable probation.

•Pollard, Robert B (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Prentiss, Sarah L (Swanton, OH) Left of center. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Sprouse, Jeffrey A (Delta, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine/costs: $335. Produce valid license.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Giguere, Jerianne (Delta, OH) Failure to register dog. Fine/costs: $375.

•Hettmansperger, Mark S (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine/costs: $150. Attempted violation of temporary protection order. Fine/costs: $400. Reportable probation, complete batterer’s program, no violation of law until 8/1/2023.

•Nawrocki, Chelsea (Delta, OH) Dog running at large. Fine/costs: $175.

•Schieber, Cierra D (Swanton, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $75.

•Snider, Tyler (Swanton, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $75.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Allen, Terry J (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $1,583.46.

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Boucher, Heather R (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $2,000.91.

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Dotson, Brandy (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $114.10.

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Fleitz, Robert & Samantha (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $409.29.

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Navarro, Jesse Jr (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $405.19.

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Nulph, Aaron F (Lyons, OH) Judgement amount: $2,275.60.

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Parsons, Jesse (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $952.00.

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Zamudio, Tiffany L (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $249.99.