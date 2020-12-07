Week Of November 25th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

NOVEMBER 13

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1200 Stryker St., Unlock Vehicle

•100-B Quail Run, Disabled Vehicle

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•103 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•1805 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

NOVEMBER 14

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•600 Lafayette St., 911 Hang Up

•110 W. Lugbill Rd., Civil Problem

•112 Quail Run, 911 Hang Up

•109 Monumental St., Unlock Vehicle

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Juvenile

•100-B Frey Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

NOVEMBER 15

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Suspicious Vehicle

•1411 S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Traffic Jam

•100-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

NOVEMBER 16

•1100-B Lindau St., Traffic Jam

•100-B Oak St., Traffic Jam

•205 Nolan Pkwy, Suspicious Person

•701 E. Lutz Rd Unit 708, Civil Process Papers

•304 Stryker St., Assist Police Unit

•DeGroff Ave. @ Stryker St., Disabled Vehicle

•608 S. Pleasant St., Suspicious Person

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Livestock on Roadway

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

NOVEMBER 17

•1900-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Jam (2)

•S. Defiance St. @ Wilson St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•901 Stryker St., 911 Hang Up

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Williams St., Parking Violations

•600 Park St. Unit 000, Larceny

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•1100 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

NOVEMBER 18

•S. Defiance St. 2 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•105 Stryker St., Lost Property

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•LaChoy Dr. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Community Service

•Bankney Ave. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Linda Ct., Suspicious Activity

•200-B Douglas Dr., Animal Call

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Victory Ln., Suspicious Vehicle

NOVEMBER 19

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Williams St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•213 Linda CT., Assist Fire or Rescue

SWANTON POLICE

NOVEMBER 1

•Airport @ SH 64, Debris in Roadway

•Memorial Park, Juveniles in Park

•Brookside Dr., Welfare Check

•Brindley Rd., Suspicious Person

•Cypress Dr., Welfare Check

NOVEMBER 2

•E. Airport Hwy., Intoxicated Person

•E. Garfield Ave., Found Property

•Co. Rd. 1-1, Suspicious Act

•W. Garfield, Assist Rescue-ill

NOVEMBER 3

•Holiday Ln., Suspicious Person

•Holiday Ln., Suspicious Act

•Airport @ Munson, Injury Accident

•Cherry St., Warrant Arrest

•Memorial Park, Property Damage

•Veronica St., Parking Issue

•Sanderson St., Animal Cruelty

•S. Hallett Ave., Peace Keep

•Crabtree Crt., Open Door

NOVEMBER 4

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Co. Rd. 2, Assist Deputy-Suspicious

•Holiday Ln., Burglary

NOVEMBER 5

•Turtle Creek Dr., Assist Rescue

•Maddie St., 911 Hang Up

•S. Main St., Domestic Dispute

•Black Canyon Dr., 911 Hang Up

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Assist Deputy

NOVEMBER 6

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Operation

•E. Airport Hwy., Injury Accident

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•Buckthorn Dr., Overdose Attempt

•St. Richard Crt., 911 Hang Up

NOVEMBER 7

•Turtle Creek Dr., Accidental Alarm

•Hickory St., Domestic Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Co. Rd. E, Assist Deputy

•N. Main St., Suspicious Person

NOVEMBER 8

•Brookside Dr., Citizen Assist

•N. Main St., Noise Issue

NOVEMBER 9

•Valleywood Dr., Damaged Pole

•Veronica St., Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

NOVEMBER 10

•Maddie St., Parking Issue

•Main @ Church, Parking Issue

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•N. Main St., Suspicious Person

•W. Garfield, Intoxicated Person

NOVEMBER 11

•S. Hallett Ave., Welfare Check

•Dodge @ Ivy St., Warrant Arrest

NOVEMBER 12

•N. Main St., Accidental Alarm

•Kroger Lot, Non-Injury Crash

•N. Main St., Criminal Mischief

•Maddie St., Loud Noise

NOVEMBER 13

•Oak St., Leaves in Roadway

•Old State Line Rd., Assist Deputy

•Dodge St., 911 Hang Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy

•Dodge St., 911 Hang Up

•Ivy St., Suspicious Vehicle

NOVEMBER 14

•Oak St., Leaves in Road

•Bassett @ Main, Animal Issue

•E. Airport Hwy., Verbal Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist OSP

•Grove Dr., 911 Hang Up

NOVEMBER 15

•Dodge St., Disorderly Conduct

•Valleywood Dr., Street Light Damage

•N. Hallett Ave., Vehicle in Ditch

•Pilliod Park, Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue-Fall

WAUSEON POLICE

NOVEMBER 11

•119 N. Fulton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•525 Vine St., Juveniles

•935 Ottokee St., Low Hang Wires

•141 N. Fulton St., Larceny

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Investigate Complaint

•S. Shoop Ave. @ E. Leggett St., Loud Noise

•144 W. Chestnut St., Welfare Check

NOVEMBER 12

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1060 N. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•Brunell @ Oak, Welfare Check

NOVEMBER 13

•374 W. Elm St., Civil Matter

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1303, Neighborhood Trouble

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Department Information

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•425 Cole St., Vandalism

NOVEMBER 14

•218 W. Willow St., Suspicious Vehicle

•525 Park St., Investigate Complaint

•141 S. Franklin St., Unwanted Person

•620 Third St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•1339 N. Park Lane, Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Family Trouble

NOVEMBER 15

•310 E. Oak St., Animal Call

•209 E. Walnut St., Investigate Complaint

•449 Prospect St., Pole Down in Alley

•1378 N. Shoop Ave., Transformer Blew

•230 Clinton St., Accident (Property Damage)

• 600 Wood St., Investigate Complaint

•Barbara Dr. @ Barney Oldfield, Debris / Item in Roadway

•840 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•1150 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

NOVEMBER 16

•840 Parkview Dr., Accident (Property Damage)

•750 Hemlock, Identity Theft

•203 Beech St., Suspicious Activity

NOVEMBER 17

•728 Fairway Dr. Unit 5, Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•703 Wauseon Senior Villages, Threats / Harassment

•138 E. Elm St., Suspicious Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 902, Mental

WEST UNITY POLICE

NOVEMBER 9

•Medical Emergency

•Theft

•Animal Complaint

•Lock-Out

NOVEMBER 10

•Medical Emergency

•911 Hang-up

•Lock-Out

•Fraud

•Speed / Warning

NOVEMBER 11

•Speed / Warning

NOVEMBER 12

•Suspicious Person

•Animal Complaint

•Lock-Out

•Well-Being Check

•Improper Passing / Citation

NOVEMBER 13

•Medical Emergency

•Theft

•Keep the Peace

•Well-Being Check (2)

NOVEMBER 14

•Lock-Out

•Juvenile Complaint

•Medical Emergency

•Equipment Violation / Warning

NOVEMBER 15

•Medical Emergency

•Well-Being

•911 Hang Up

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Joshua Todd, 31, Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Tresspass. He entered or remained on the land or premises of another with the purpose to commit on that land or those premises a misdemeanor. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Todd to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and have no contact with the victim. Failure to Comply could result in Mr. Todd spending 180 days in CCNO.

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following case(s) from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

•November 9, 2020 – Thomas D.L. Floyd, age 27, of Toledo pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on the charge of Assault, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to a term of 11 months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

•November 9, 2020 – Narissa S. Fackler, age 28, of Williams County pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on the charges of Assault, a felony of the fourth degree, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was sentenced to a term of 22 months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

EASTERN DISTRICT COURT NEWS

Zoey Tuckerman, Archbold. Speed, $132 fine and costs.

Heather M. Evans, Wauseon. Speed, $122 fine and costs.

Alex N. Laney, Delta. Traffic control device, $122.

Isaiah Kindaid, Swanton. Speed, $162.

Brian Chio, Swanton. Failure to control, $187, seat belt, $78.

Trisha M. Christine, Delta. Speed, $162.

Xuxa Canales, Wauseon. Speed, $132.

Trevor R. Beebe, Swanton. Speed, $162.

Jacob Woods, Delta. Disorderly conduct, $345 fines and costs. Assault and criminal trespass, dismissed at defendant’s costs at $46 each.

Dennis Bonifas, Swanton. Failed to file taxes, $205 fine and costs, completed by February 24, 2021 the rest of the filings.

Caleb M. Rocha, Wauseon. Unlawful license plate, dismissed at defendants costs, possible of paraph dismissed at defendants costs, possible of marjuana $150 fine and costs.

Sarah B. Doremus, Swanton. Failed to file taxes, $100 fine and costs, defendant complete filings by February 24, 2021.

Jason T. Pool, Swanton. Stop sign, $122.

Steven P. Albert, Swanton. Seat belt. $78.

Trey Pontious, Delta. OVI, $375 fine and costs, jail term complete, defendant on t.a.d. and house arrest, report to probation, 1 year license suspended drug and alcohol program assement and complete any aftercare if needed, driving under suspension and failed to control dismissed at defendants costs.

Timothy Johnson Jr., Swanton. Failed to restrain two dogs, and no license, rec. $25 fine and costs on each, failued to wear dog tags, both dismissed at defendants costs, must have vaild dog license by December 2, 2020.

Jessica R. Bailey, Swanton. Speed, $132.

Erin E. Clapp, Swanton. Speed, $122.

Clayton Jeffrey DeGier, Swanton. Speed, $132.

Rosey Frusher, Swanton. Driving under suspension, $255 fine and costs, defendant to be valid by January 27, 2021.

Johnny Peace, Swanton. $25 fine and costs of $75.

Jeremy D. Neifer, Wauseon. Disorderly conduct with presistence, $150 fine and costs. TPO vacated to court only.

Jeremy D. Neifer, Wauseon. Violation of temporary protection order charge, $350 fine and costs, report prob. defendant to do batter’s program, seek employment, see child and family advocacy, electronic monitoring and will be reviewed in six months.

Nicholas Samek, Swanton. Reckless operation, 3rd offense, $585, fine and costs, 1 year license suspension with occupational privileges, drug/alcohol assessment and any aftercare, 72 hour alcohol program within 60 days, reportable probation for 1 year, marked lanes dismissed at defendants costs, $56.

Jose Sandoval, Lyons. Speed, $132.

Alexander Sosa, Wauseon Speed, $122.

Jordanne Baumgartner, Wauseon. Speed, $132.

Kayle L. Walker, Delta. Speed, $132.

Jeanne L. Mossing, Swanton. Speed, $122.

Andrew Stickley, Archbold. Speed. $132.

Thomas Mathers Jr., Delta. Red light, $122.

Brittany C. Ladd, Wauseon. Seat belt, $78.

Dezarea Langwell, Swanton. Speed, $132 fine and cost.

Adam L. Gleckler, Lyons. Marked lanes amended to recless operation, $500 fine and costs, 3 day program to complete in 60 days, reportable probation, als terminated, OVI dismissed at defendants costs, 6 month license suspended is over.

Spencer Lester Jr., Fayette. Speed, amend to no moving, $185 fine and costs.

Rory Figley, Lyons. Failed To confine dog, $186, fine and costs obstrucing official business, found not guilty.

Morgan M. Hawes, Wauseon. Seat belt, $78.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

Fulton County Health Center vs. Joey G. Horner, Lyons. Judgement for plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $4,475, 5% interest from March 27, 2020 and the costs of this action.

Fulton County Health Center vs. David M. and Rebecca A. Rupp, Lyons. Judgement for plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $2,967.30, 5% interest from June 26, 2020 and the costs of this action.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Corey S. Buehrer, Delta. Judgement for plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $1,079.33, 5% interest from June 26, 2020 and the costs of this action.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Stephanie K. Vance, Delta. Judgement for plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $454.65, 5% interest from June 26, 2020 and the costs of this action.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Candace L. Tedrick, Delta. Judgement for plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $579.95, 5% interest from July 13, 2020 and the costs of this action.Fulton County Health Center vs. Amanda Standifer, Swanton. Judgement for plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $530.15, 5% interest from May 8, 2020 and the costs of this action