Week Of December 2nd

ARCHBOLD POLICE

NOVEMBER 19

•Jackson St. @ S. Lincoln St., Community Service

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•CR 24 @ W. Lutz Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•1805 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•303 E. Lugbill Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•200-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•1800-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Monumental St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1500-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

NOVEMBER 20

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Found Property (2)

•109 Pleasant St., Juvenile

•200 W. Williams St., Unlock Vehicle

•1001 E. Lutz Rd. Unit A, Unlock Vehicle

•Bluestreak Dr. @ Park St., 911 Hang Up

NOVEMBER 21

•901 Stryker St., Unlock Vehicle

•700-B S. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Juvenile

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•4000-B CR 22, Assist Police Unit

•1230 S. Defiance St., Larceny

NOVEMBER 22

•400-B Park St., Community Service

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Lugbill Rd., Crash (Property Damage)

•104 South St., Domestic Trouble

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Offense / Warning

NOVEMBER 23

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•200-B E. Lugbill Rd., Traffic Detail

•2200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•14 Jane Ct., Suspicious Activity

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•205 Nolan Pkwy., Suspicious Person

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•125 Taylor Pkwy., Unlock Vehicle

•300 E. Holland St. Unit 000, Unlock Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Crash (Property Damage)

•311 Park PL, Assist Police Unit

NOVEMBER 24

•205 Stryker St., Unlock Vehicle

•536 Schrock Dr., Open Door

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Detail

•1396 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

NOVEMBER 25

•100-B Christine Dr., Parking Violations

WAUSEON POLICE

NOVEMBER 18

•380 West Dr., Lost / Found / Recovered

•241 Madison St., Drunk

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

NOVEMBER 19

•624 W. Park St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 801, Welfare Check

•845 E. Leggett St., Funeral Escort

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•710 E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•225 Maple St., Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., Welfare Check

•563 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•14400 US Hwy. 20A, Alarm Drop

NOVEMBER 20

•318 W. Chestnut St., Investigate Complaint

•234 Madison St., Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 806, Welfare Check

•234 Madison St., Investigate Complaint

•495 S. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Trespassing

•605 E. Leggett St., Neighborhood Trouble

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Drunk

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Trespassing

NOVEMBER 21

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Drunk

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Trespassing

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•239 Clinton St., Welfare Check

•504 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•222 Marshall St., Juveniles

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Larceny

•310 W. Elm St., Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy. @ N. Ottokee St., Disabled Vehicle

NOVEMBER 22

•230 Clinton St., Threats / Harassment

•Airport Hwy. @ Co. Rd. 14, Accident (Property Damage)

NOVEMBER 23

•840 Parkview, Alarm Drop

•630 Pine St., Juveniles

•Lincoln St. @ W. Park St., Animal Call

•Airport Hwy. @ City Limits, Disabled Vehicle

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•832 Burr Rd., Zone Violation

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

NOVEMBER 24

•320 Enterprise Ave., Trespassing

•832 Burr Rd., Zone Violation

•221 W. Chestnut St., Zone Violation

•1200-B Apache Dr., Debris / Items in Roadway

•248 N. Fulton St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

NOVEMBER 25

•840 Parkview, Alarm Drop

•110 S. Brunell St., Investigate Complaint

•1207 N. Shoop Ave., Accident-Injury

WEST UNITY POLICE

NOVEMBER 16

•Medical Emergency

•Lock Out

•Stop Sign / Warning

NOVEMBER 17

•Well-Being Check

NOVEMBER 18

•Medical Emergency (3)

•Agency Assist

•Lock Out

•Suspicious Person

NOVEMBER 19

•Child Abuse

•Medical Emergency

NOVEMBER 20

•Property Damage

•Medical Emergency

•Traffic Crash

•Lock Out

•Speed / Warning

NOVEMBER 21

•Medical Emergency

NOVEMBER 22

•Unsecure Premises

•Breaking & Entering

•911 Hang Up (2)

FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating the theft that occurred at 9923 County Road 10, Delta. On October 19, 2020, suspect(s) entered a house and stole a United black and stainless steel 14′ trailer with duel axle, which has a bent rear passenger fender, a Pella 106.5″X53.5″ window, a Pella 71″X53″ double hung window, two Pella 23.5″X35.3″ double hung windows, a 12 amp Dewalt reciprocating saw, a Dewalt circular saw, a Dewalt compact miter saw stand, a Dewalt rotary hammer drill, a Dewalt 20 volt cordless oscillating tool, a Mateba oscillating tool, a Craftsman nail gun, a Stihl 10″ bar chainsaw, a Craftsman tool closet, a Pella 6′ white front door, and a three seat reclining leather sofa. The total value of this loss is $11,517 .

Authorities are also investigating a theft that occurred at 1100 Maplewood Street Lot 1, Delta. In the early morning hours of September 28, 2020, suspect(s) stole a 2000 dark green Yamaha Grizzly 600 4-wheeler, with a partial serial no. of JY4A, and a black and off white homemade 10’X6″ trailer, with an attached winch and raised toolboxes. The total value of this loss is $4,100.

If you have any information concerning these crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, please contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper Hotline. Anyone with information about these or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. Call is confidential and anonymous. The number to call day or night is 1-800-255-1122, toll free.