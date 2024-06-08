Wellness Huddle In Edon Ready To Begin New Chapters

NEW BUSINESS … Edon’s Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Thursday, June 6th for the Wellness Huddle. The business is officially ready for new chapters to begin and is excited to be offering new things for the community to engage beyond just chiropractic care. Those changes will include a Cafe and a Farm Stop. Pictured above at the ceremony are (left to right) Chamber Treasurer Danielle Tanner, Jennifer Masters, Heather Hamburger, Dr. Michael Miller, Angelia Kiess-Flegal, Kristin Hug, Chamber Vice President Cody Best, and Chamber President Jim Whitman. (PHOTO BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Wellness Huddle has a new building and several fresh new starts coming to the business. The business was originally founded as Edon Family Chiropractic back in December of 1999.

Now, nearly 25 years later, their name has evolved and changed to what it is today with a new perspective and philosophy that the business has more than grown into.

The name change from Edon Family Chiropractic to Wellness Huddle was something that owner Dr. Michael Miller felt necessary for the community to see and know that the business was and is more than just about chiropractic care.

Dr. Miller explains, “It’s about huddling together with a patient to see where they want to get in their health journey and helping them to get there.”

The business philosophy is built on the foundation of whole food nutrition. What you put in your body is what you get out. In other words, wellness and getting healthier begins with what you consume.

This expansion of the business in their philosophy is what propelled the business to buy the building they are now in.

While the building was originally purchased 2.5 years ago and has been operational on the clinic side of the building for the last two years, the team has been working diligently on getting the other two areas of the business prepared. Those areas being the Wellness Cafe and the Wellness Farm Stop.

The Wellness Cafe, while not quite operational at this time, will be a partnership which will provide the community with healthier drink options.

They will serve coffees and teas that are actually good for you according to business operations manager Angelia Kiess-Flegal. Eventually they will also have the options for some fresh bread and other bakery items to be purchased as well.

The Wellness Farm Stop is the most expansive part of the business. It is a completely non-profit entity of The Wellness Huddle and has its own board of directors.

The Farm stop, while also not quite ready or operational yet, will offer the community the opportunity to be involved in the process of where their food is sourced from.

All the foods that move through the Farm Stop will be locally grown and harvested. The idea behind it will be local people bringing in the vegetables and fruits they grow, while also sharing their process in how they grow them. The Wellness Farm Stop also is working with local farmers to bring in local dairy and meat.

The Wellness Huddle held a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Edon Chamber of Commerce on the morning of Thursday, June 6th, 2024, in celebration of their upcoming expansion openings.

Dr. Michael Miller and his staff gave a tour of the building and provided their visions for what is still to come with the business.

Although several aspects of the business are still waiting for final details to be finished, the Wellness Huddle is open, operational, and waiting to help you with your health journey.