West Unity Chamber Of Commerce Names Pam Eisel 2018 Citizen Of The Year

AWARD WINNERS … Receiving awards at the 2018 West Unity Chamber of Commerce at their November 15 banquet were the West Unity Junior Wyse Post 669 of the American Legion, and the Post 669 Legion Riders, with Perry Marvin receiving the awards for both. Pam Eisel was named Citizen of the Year, and Andrea and Dave JoHantgen of MoJo’s Grab N’ Go received the award for Business member of the Year. (PHOTO BY TIMOTHY KAYS, STAFF)

(Story originally appeared November 21st, 2018)

By: Timothy Kays

The Kissell Building was the site of the annual West Unity Chamber of Commerce on the evening of November 15. Members and guests dined buffet style on a sumptuous feast provided by MoJo’s Grab N’ Go.

The menu included entrees of roast beef and baked chicken, along with red potatoes, green beans, salads and desserts. West Unity Girl Scout Troop 10060 was on hand to assist in serving. The featured speaker for the evening was Miss Jade Scott of Montpelier. An eighth grade student at Montpelier, Jade is the founder of the immensely popular non-profit organization, Just for Kickz.

She introduced the organization to the audience, and spoke about how it has grown in scope and size since she began collecting shoes for the organization when she was nine. Pam Eisel was introduced as the 2018 West Unity Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

A veteran of numerous local organizations, school fundraisers and support functions, Pam is the wife of Jim Eisel, the mother of six, and the grandmother of ten. In June of 2018, Pam retired from Saneholtz-McCarns after 18½ years.

While Dave and Andrea JoHantgen of MoJo’s Grab N’ Go were busy packing up the leftovers from the buffet, they were called upon to receive the award for 2018 Chamber Business Member of the Year. Disguised as a convenience store, MoJo’s also has an incredible selection of hot take out comfort foods ranging from pizza to daily specials like spaghetti, tacos, ribs, butterfly shrimp and much more.

The JoHantgens are as famous for their support of local benefits as they are for their diverse menu. The 2018 Chamber Merit and Chamber Appreciation Awards will both be ensconced in the halls of the West Unity Junior Wyse Post 669 of the American Legion. The Chamber Merit Award recognized Post 669 for their civic endeavors, including the sponsorship of local students to attend Boys and Girls State.

They also hold a popular annual chicken barbeque, and are currently seeking donations for Christmas boxes to send to service men and women overseas who cannot be with their families over the holidays. The Chamber Appreciation Award was presented to the Post 669 Legion riders.

This group of dedicated individuals can be seen anywhere and everywhere there is a veteran or current service member to be recognized. When they’re not rolling down the highway, they stand flag lines for the visitations and funerals of veterans.

When they are riding, they can be found in everything from parades, to military sendoffs and welcome homes, to the presentations of Blue Star Banners to the families of service men and women.

Timothy can be reached at tim@thevillagereporter.com