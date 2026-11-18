By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

brenna@thevillagereporter.com

Stryker Village Council approved several ordinances for the upcoming year and discussed the village’s electric aggregation program during its Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, meeting.

Fiscal Officer Beth Rediger addressed questions from residents who recently received electric aggregation opt-out notices in the mail.

The village’s current agreement ends in December. The new agreement through Dynegy will lock in an electric supply rate of 11.09 cents per kilowatt-hour through June 2029.

Residents who wish to remain in the program do not need to take any action. Those who choose to opt out can select their own electric supplier instead.

Council unanimously approved changes to the 2026 appropriations, as well as the village’s 2027 payroll ordinance and annual appropriations.

Council also approved the third and final reading of an ordinance updating the village’s rules regarding junk and abandoned vehicles.

Work on possible e-bike regulations has been put on hold for the time being as village officials wait to see what changes the state makes to its own regulations.

Village Administrator Alan Riegsecker reminded residents that leaf pickup will end Dec. 1, 2026. Residents are asked to keep sticks, stones and other debris out of leaf piles, as these items can damage the village’s equipment.

Tree trimming will also take place along North Defiance Street to help clear branches blocking streetlights. Toledo Edison plans to remove four trees along South Defiance Street in December, which will save the Village of Stryker the cost of removing them.

Sidewalk repairs are still expected to take place this year, weather permitting. Riegsecker plans to replace plastic handicap-accessible pads with concrete ones that are expected to last longer.

Police Chief Steven Mendez reported that the department’s newest officer is doing well. He also warned residents of ongoing phone scams and encouraged residents to check on elderly neighbors and family members as the weather gets colder.

Council later entered executive session with representatives of Western Dominion Land Company and the Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) to discuss property matters.

Western Dominion previously expressed interest in developing up to 220 housing units on village-owned property. No action was taken following the executive session.

The next Stryker Village Council meeting has been moved up one week to Monday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.