POSTER CONTEST WINNERS … The West Unity Lions Club peace poster contest this year was “Peace Through Service”. Winners this year are, Kelsie Connolly 1st place, Halle Jones 2nd place, and Lilly Stone 3rd place. The Lions Club would like to thank all students that participated in this year’s Peace Poster contest. We’d also like to thank Miss Arps, and Mrs. Worline for their help with this project.