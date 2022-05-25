West Unity Omnibus Installs New Officers

OFFICERS …West Unity Omnibus Club installation of officers from left Program Chairman Mary McCrea, Treasurer Jane Short, Vice President Ruth Grimm, and President Linda Sumner. Absent was Secretary Cheryl Grine who will be installed later.

The Omnibus Club spring party was held May 9th at 6:00 P.M. at Wyse Guys Pizza Restaurant. Fourteen members enjoyed pizza, subs, and salad. Favors were glass jars filled with candy.

President Linda Sumner welcomed the members, Peg Schmucker returned grace. Connie Priser will no longer serve as liaison for the house walk. Cheryl Boldman and Dortha Davis volunteered to take her place.

Mary McCrea will help the owners with write-up for the newspaper. Jane Short and Connie Priser will be purchasing the flowers for the barrels’ uptown. A watering schedule was passed around.

New officers were installed in a nice service. Linda Sumner, President, received a Mr. Goodbar for always doing a good job. Ruth Grimm, Vice President, received a Twix Bar to work to be twixed and between for the President when absent.

Mary McCrea as Program Chairman received Necco Wafers as a symbol of diversity in our programs. Jane Short, Treasurer, received a Payday to symbolize her duties. Cheryl Grine was absent and will be installed as Secretary later.

Each girl lit her candle and received a yellow mum, the club flower. We thank Cheryl Boldman for a unique installation service. The club collect was recited.

A beautiful scrapbook was presented to Linda Sumner by Peg Schmucker, the club scrapbook chairman.

Secret Pal gifts were exchanged. It was a nice evening enjoyed by all.