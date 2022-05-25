NSCC Commencement Ceremony Recognizes 226 Graduates

ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College celebrated the 2022 graduating class at its spring Commencement Ceremony this past weekend, with an open-air celebration on the Archbold Campus.

The ceremony recognized 226 graduates who completed an Associate degree or certificate program with the College during fall, spring or summer term, comprising a total of 231 awards (206 associate degrees and 25 short-term certificates).

Three students graduated with associate degrees via College Credit Plus, before they officially graduate from high school.

Lana Snider, NSCC Vice President of Enrollment Management & Student Affairs, noted that 71% of the graduating class lives in the six county service area of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.

Snider also noted the students earning various honor society awards – 22 graduates are Phi Theta Kappa, 7 graduates are Alpha Delta Nu (nursing), and two graduates are Kappa Beta Delta (business).

Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC President, applauded the graduates, noting: “I commend you for your dedication and persistence that have led to this remarkable achievement.”

“You balanced work, family, and other obligations in order to complete your education.” Hernandez then invited Aaliyah Hannah to the podium to accept the President’s Outstanding Student Award.

Niki Mosier delivered the keynote address to the audience. Mosier graduated from Northwest State with an Associate Degree in business management, then continued her education at Defiance College, where she earned a Bachelor’s in human resource management, and a Master’s in organizational leadership.

Mosier joined Spangler Candy Company in 2003, and became the first female of the senior leadership team.

Mosier shared three important personal values with the graduates: Be a Mentor, Value People, and Practice and Express Gratitude.

“Focusing on these things will give you credibility in the workplace, improve family relationships, and bring joy to your personal life,” Mosier noted.

Kaisha Hudson was selected to be the Student Speaker of Commencement. Hudson began her studies at Northwest State in the human services program in 2020.

In her most recent semester, Kaisha interned at Sarah’s House, where she spearheaded a community project for sexual assault awareness and was chosen to receive the Award of Merit from NSCC.

Hudson, who “bounced around a lot” in the foster care system as a child, noted her life changed dramatically when COVID hit.

Her connection with Kaitlin in the NSCC advising center helped put her on the education path that would change her life.

“Today is a day of celebration for all of us. For some it is the next step in a working life, for others it is a stepping stone for the future, but for everyone it is a day to be proud of,” Hudson said.

As part of the graduate listing at the conclusion of the event, NSCC recognized its 15 Award of Merit recipients.

For over 25 years, Northwest State has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements.

Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State.

NSCC Distinguished Faculty were also recognized: Sherry Howard (full-time faculty) and Rebekah Faber-Starr (part-time faculty).

Those interested in viewing the Commencement ceremony on-demand are invited to go to https://northweststate.edu/commencement.