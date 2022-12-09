WEST UNITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Acreage For Possible Future Mobile Home Parks Discussed

ALL LIT UP … The downtown lights in West Unity are delightful as always, with this little alcove being a welcoming spot to step out of the wind while doing some shopping in any of the Holly Jolly Christmas Shops. Mayor Don Leu mentioned how pleased they are with the lights that are put up each year, but that they are looking forward to new ones on the street poles next year. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

The West Unity Village Council met on December 8, 2022 for their regular monthly meeting.

They voted to approve the regular minutes from November 14, 2022 and special meeting minutes of December 1, 2022 before moving into a list of legislative items.