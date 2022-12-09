LYONS VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Continues To Discuss Purchase Of Dump Truck

COUNCIL … Members of the Lyons Village Council discuss the upcoming Christmas parade and holiday season, among other items. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Lyons Village Council held their meeting on Monday, December 5th. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council first moved to approve the meeting minutes from November along with the financial report and reading of the bills.