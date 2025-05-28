William & Pam Steel Presented With Good Citizen Award By Bryan Area Foundation

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CITIZEN AWARD … The Bryan Area Foundation recently presented the Howard C. and Mary Allene Hawk Good Citizen Award to William and Pam Bard Steel. Nominators William (Bill) G. Martin, Dr. George and Julie Brown said, “Bill and Pam have made Bryan a better community by faithfully serving in many capacities. Examples of their service include the creation of Flair on the Square, a juried art and music festival on Bryan’s historic downtown square, hosting multiple free concerts by award-winning Christian music artists, gifting the beautiful Bard Centennial Fountain for all to enjoy, and philanthropically giving to numerous community projects and programs through their Bard-Steel Family Foundation. Notably, they’ve done all this while giving their time to multiple community boards and committees. Bill and Pam truly embody every aspect of being a “Good Citizen.” Shown presenting the award are Steve Hess, Bryan Area Foundation Chair, William and Pam Bard Steel, 2025 Good Citizen Award recipients, and Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO.