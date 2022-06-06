Williams County Amateur Radio Club Holds Regular Meeting

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 6, 2022

News Article Views: 198

PRESS RELEASE – On Sunday, June 5th the Williams County amateur radio club held its regular meeting.

Club member Kevin King (KE8ONI) gave a presentation on parks on the air (POTA) an activity where amateurs go to various parks and activate to get as many contacts as possible from other amateurs who are activated at the same time in parks around the United States.

Shown in the photo are Williams County amateur radio club president and emergency coordinator Benjamin Murray KD8JBS and club member Kevin King.

To learn more about the Williams County Amateur Radio Association, their meetings are held the third Sunday of each month at 6 PM at PeopleWorks, 3440 County Road 9, Bryan, OH 43506 or call Ben Murray (KD8JBS) at 419-630-3547.

 

