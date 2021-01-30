Williams County Board Of DD Welcomes Two New Members

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

(Bryan, Ohio) January 25, 2021 – At the January Board meeting, Ben Baldwin and Abigail Wurm were sworn in as the newest board members of the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD).

Baldwin began serving on the board in May 2020 to fill a mid-term opening, and now starts his first full term. Wurm is an attorney at the Law Firm of Abigail L. Wurm in Montpelier. Baldwin is a Detective with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Basselman, WCBDD Superintendent, welcomed the new board members to the volunteer board. They will each serve 4-year terms.

During the meeting, the 2021 monthly board meeting schedule was approved as the third Monday of each month except July and December at 11:30 a.m. The exception noted was meetings on the second Monday in January and the fourth Monday in February due to holidays.

The next board meeting will be on February 22nd at 11:30 a.m. There will be a public hearing on 2020 Annual Plan Action Steps on March 15th at 11:00 a.m. in the Board conference room located at 05653 State Route 15, Bryan.

Pictured are new member Ben Baldwin, Board President Neil Oberlin, and new board member Abigail Wurm.