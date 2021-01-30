Museum Of Fulton County Hosting Tea For Two

Wauseon, OH – Enjoy a COVID safe event with A Tea for Two. A take home version of our popular HistorTEA program, each kit is prepared for two people and includes teacups, saucers, 3 flavors of scones, 3 types of desserts, your choice of 2 tea varieties, 3 recipes for our popular tea sandwiches, and a take home history program so you can enjoy an afternoon tea for you and a loved one.

Kits are $28 or $23 for members. Prepaid reservations are currently being take through February 11, 2021. Tea kit pick up will take place from 10a to 4p on Saturday February 13, 2021. To reserve your kit, call 419-337-7922 or purchase online at Museumoffultoncounty.org.

This program is brought to you by the Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events.

It is located at 8848 State Highway 108 Wauseon, OH across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds Exit 34 on the Ohio Turnpike.

The Museum is open Monday through Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Admission is $8 Adults 16 and up, $7 Seniors, $3 for Children ages 6-15, Members and Children under 6 are Free.