WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Bills & Two Resolutions

BRIEF SESSION … The commissioners sign the resolutions approved during their April 10 meeting. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Commissioners kept a short agenda for their 9 a.m. general session coming out of Easter break.

Present were Commissioners Lew Hilkert, Bart Westfall, and Terry Rummel.

They entered their session at 9:03 a.m., then passed two resolutions. Approved were Resolutions 2023-0114 and 2023-0115, as well as the bills as presented by the Williams County Auditor. The commissioners then went into recess at 9:05 a.m.

Resolution 2023-0114 approved a transfer request for appropriating funds for activities expenses incurred at Williams County Hillside.

Resolution 2023-0115 approved advertising sealed bids for Project 5-2023, which is a bridge replacement off of Trail 17 near CR 8M.

